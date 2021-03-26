Gigi Hadid's Anti-Skinny Jeans Already Have A Waitlist — Add Yourself To It

On Thursday afternoon, Gigi Hadid blessed everyone with not only one, but two monumental moments. First, a rare sighting of new dad Zayn Malik pushing their daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, in a stroller around New York. Second: Hadid wore a pair of Good American jeans in the brand’s unreleased Good ‘90s style. Now, it's not exactly a secret that Hadid's style post-Khai has been nothing less than stellar. Whether it's a color-blocking trench coat paired with her favorite black leggings or a monochromatic look featuring her go-to Dr. Martens, the model's street style continues to be one to admire.

This leads you to obviously hone in on her latest outfit, which was composed of an orange Lesyanebo blazer, a cream-colored baby tee, and a solid pair of blue jeans from Khloé Kardashian’s label Good American. Hadid put some finishing touches on her going-out look with a striped scarf, sunglasses, and bright yellow socks that peeked out from underneath her cuffed bottoms. She wore a pair of white Reebok x Victoria Beckham Dual Court sneakers. The straight leg jeans is perfect for those on the anti-skinny jean trend, with its roomy and cozy loose fit and a high-waisted style. If you need a little bit of inspiration on how to wear yours beyond Hadid's own styling, try tightening the oversized jean with your favorite belt and tuck a feminine blouse into it. Finish off the ensemble with a pair of mules or low-rise heels for a fun and flirty nighttime look.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Unfortunately, the nostalgic pair of pants isn't available right now to denim lovers everywhere, but you can secure a spot on Good American’s waitlist here to be alerted when they are back in stock. If you simply can't wait to get in on the '90s denim action, shop similar jeans from the brand and other retailers below.

