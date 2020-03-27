4 Ways To Style Sweatpants, According To Your Favorite Celebrities
Sweatpants are one of the few at-home staples that everyone owns. As this period of social distancing proves, celebrities are just like the rest of the world and have made the cozy essential their go-to. Whether lounging in front of the TV or quickly (and safely) going out for necessities, they're essentially the single must-have garment of the moment. And with little to do besides plan your next outfit to get excited about about from the comfort of your own home, it's a perfect time to look to 4 of your favorite celebs for new ways to style sweatpants that you may not have thought of.
Now more than ever your favorite fashion girls are offering up ways to stay comfortable in style. Among them is model Emily Ratajkowski, who has always relied on joggers for jaunts around the city. This period of social distancing, however, has given an in-depth look at just how expansive her collection really is, as she demonstrates how to pair your favorite basic tops with sweats. Kourtney Kardashian's trick to nailing the controversial socks with sandals trend is to wear it with an oversized pair of her favorite sweatpants. With the likes of Emrata and the eldest Kardashian (to name a few) as proof, there are a few different ways to wear your sweats, that don't include sacrificing style..
Take notes from 4 of the top fashion girls on how to style your next sweatpants ensemble ASAP, below.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian curated a must-try look of sweatpants, relaxed black top and a shell puffer jacket. The Poosh founder paired her Rick Owens x Birkenstocks with socks of the same color, making a strong case for the controversial trend.
Emily Ratajkowski
EmRata, knows what she's doing when it comes to styling sweats joggers and one of her most recent looks is worth a tru. She wore a pair of sweatpants tucked into ribbed tube socks with low-top sneakers. Up top, she's wearing a sold-out crop top from her clothing line, Inamorata, and covered up with an oversized Levi's denim jacket. Not only is this equally chic as it is easy, but each piece is a core basic that will assuredly get plenty of rotation in your wardrobe.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall's simple fit in all of it's cozy glory is one to get behind. Sporting some new Air Force 1's and her favorite Velvet Canyon sunnies, her green knit top elevates the plain black sweatpants instantly. Though her exact sweater by Ottolinger is sold out, Gucci has a mirroring take that looks just as comfy for long flights or running errands alike.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi is no stranger to treating an airport like a runway, as seen here dressed in head to toe Vivienne Westwood from the new Fall 2020 collection. Though her exact ensemble is yet to be released, you can get a similar look, below, including her go-to sunglasses by Amavii.