Sweatpants are one of the few at-home staples that everyone owns. As this period of social distancing proves, celebrities are just like the rest of the world and have made the cozy essential their go-to. Whether lounging in front of the TV or quickly (and safely) going out for necessities, they're essentially the single must-have garment of the moment. And with little to do besides plan your next outfit to get excited about about from the comfort of your own home, it's a perfect time to look to 4 of your favorite celebs for new ways to style sweatpants that you may not have thought of.

Now more than ever your favorite fashion girls are offering up ways to stay comfortable in style. Among them is model Emily Ratajkowski, who has always relied on joggers for jaunts around the city. This period of social distancing, however, has given an in-depth look at just how expansive her collection really is, as she demonstrates how to pair your favorite basic tops with sweats. Kourtney Kardashian's trick to nailing the controversial socks with sandals trend is to wear it with an oversized pair of her favorite sweatpants. With the likes of Emrata and the eldest Kardashian (to name a few) as proof, there are a few different ways to wear your sweats, that don't include sacrificing style..

Take notes from 4 of the top fashion girls on how to style your next sweatpants ensemble ASAP, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.