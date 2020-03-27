The Zoe Report
Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

4 Ways To Style Sweatpants, According To Your Favorite Celebrities

By Savannah Sitton
Share

Sweatpants are one of the few at-home staples that everyone owns. As this period of social distancing proves, celebrities are just like the rest of the world and have made the cozy essential their go-to. Whether lounging in front of the TV or quickly (and safely) going out for necessities, they're essentially the single must-have garment of the moment. And with little to do besides plan your next outfit to get excited about about from the comfort of your own home, it's a perfect time to look to 4 of your favorite celebs for new ways to style sweatpants that you may not have thought of.

Now more than ever your favorite fashion girls are offering up ways to stay comfortable in style. Among them is model Emily Ratajkowski, who has always relied on joggers for jaunts around the city. This period of social distancing, however, has given an in-depth look at just how expansive her collection really is, as she demonstrates how to pair your favorite basic tops with sweats. Kourtney Kardashian's trick to nailing the controversial socks with sandals trend is to wear it with an oversized pair of her favorite sweatpants. With the likes of Emrata and the eldest Kardashian (to name a few) as proof, there are a few different ways to wear your sweats, that don't include sacrificing style..

Take notes from 4 of the top fashion girls on how to style your next sweatpants ensemble ASAP, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kourtney Kardashian

COURTESY OF BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian curated a must-try look of sweatpants, relaxed black top and a shell puffer jacket. The Poosh founder paired her Rick Owens x Birkenstocks with socks of the same color, making a strong case for the controversial trend.

Release 03 Glossy Puffer Jacket
$1,800
Wardrobe.NYC
Dense Fleece Crewneck
$225
Alexander Wang
Losse-Fit Sweatpants
$312$187
Yeezy
Dripping Arrows Socks
$85
Off-White
Arizona Rick Owens Longhair Black Sandals
$252
Birkenstock

Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata, knows what she's doing when it comes to styling sweats joggers and one of her most recent looks is worth a tru. She wore a pair of sweatpants tucked into ribbed tube socks with low-top sneakers. Up top, she's wearing a sold-out crop top from her clothing line, Inamorata, and covered up with an oversized Levi's denim jacket. Not only is this equally chic as it is easy, but each piece is a core basic that will assuredly get plenty of rotation in your wardrobe.

Black Vintage Fit Trucker Denim Jacket
$100
Levi's
Duane Top
$52
Inamorata
Women's Premium Sweatpants
$124
Talentless
Everyday Cushioned Socks
$14
Nike
Women's Air Max 90
$120
Nike

Kendall Jenner

Kendall's simple fit in all of it's cozy glory is one to get behind. Sporting some new Air Force 1's and her favorite Velvet Canyon sunnies, her green knit top elevates the plain black sweatpants instantly. Though her exact sweater by Ottolinger is sold out, Gucci has a mirroring take that looks just as comfy for long flights or running errands alike.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images
Zou Bisou Sunglasses
$190
Velvet Canyon
Cable Knit Cotton Crewneck Sweater
$980
Gucci
Waistband Logo Jogger
$125
Fiorucci
Keepall Triangle Bandouliere Monogram Tuffetage 50
$4,888
Louis Vuitton
Air Force 1 Sage Low Sneaker
$100
Nike

Gigi Hadid

Gigi is no stranger to treating an airport like a runway, as seen here dressed in head to toe Vivienne Westwood from the new Fall 2020 collection. Though her exact ensemble is yet to be released, you can get a similar look, below, including her go-to sunglasses by Amavii.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Benjamin 18k Gold
$155
Amavii
Logo Cashmere Scar
$795
Max Mara
Hourglass Plaid Check Coat
$249
& Other Stories
New Classic Shirt
$225
Vivienne Westwood
Perth Dye Patchwork Jogger
$1,279$639.50
Haider Ackermann
Carla Oxford Shoes
$622
Church's
Leslie Leather Tote
$148
Free People