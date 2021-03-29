Jennifer Lopez’s Bikini Called Your Attention To This Joyful Spring Color Trend

For those who’ve kept a watchful eye on color trend reports, you’ll know that 2021 is the year of bright and optimistic yellow hues. In December 2020, Pantone named the sunny color as one of two top shades for the year, and the Spring/Summer 2021 runways from the likes of Etro, Prada, and Jil Sander showcased golden bra tops and yellow statement handbags too. Fast forward to now, and the lemon color trend is in full effect, as seen by Jennifer Lopez’s yellow bikini.

On March 28, the multi-hyphenate took to her Instagram Stories to show off her Sunday vibe while wearing a bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms in the joyful, Pantone-approved shade. As for accessories, the 51 year old donned a pair of green-hued reflective aviators and hoop earrings, a jewelry silhouette she has consistently loved throughout the years. Perhaps a coincidence (but knowing Lopez and her attention to detail, it most likely wasn’t), she also carried a mimosa that naturally coordinated with her citrus-colored two-piece. The entire look was poolside casual with a touch of elevated flair — an aesthetic that’s quintessentially J.Lo.

Lopez is currently in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming rom-com film entitled Shotgun Wedding and over the weekend, she seemed to indulge in a little unwinding by hopping into a pool. In addition to posting on Insta Stories, she shared a cheeky dance video on her TikTok account @jlo, and gave fans a better glimpse of her off-duty look. Lopez showed off the front knot detail on her strapless top and the side ruched panels on her bottoms. Her yellow swimsuit was a great example of how to sprinkle in the vibrant hue into a warm-weather look.

Yellow is about as joyful as colors come and Pantone cites its optimistic quality as one of the reasons why it will be everywhere throughout the year. “We need to feel that everything is going to get brighter — this is essential to the human spirit," reads the Pantone website. Opting for a yellow swimsuit is an easy way to play with the bright shade — all you need is a simple one-piece garment or a two-piece set to communicate that happy vibe. As for those who are not partaking in a chill session by the pool or having a beach day anytime soon, there are plenty of other ways to integrate the yellow color trend into your spring and summer wardrobe. Try an egg-yolk-yellow handbag like one from Amany Z or a breezy, effortless sundress in a bright lemon hue. Below, you’ll find a few yellow swimsuits that match Lopez’s bright set, as well as other styles.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.