When it comes to shopping for beauty, there are two types of people out there: Those who roam around Sephora swatching everything they can until they have no more room left on their hands (pre-pandemic, of course), and then there are the beauty devotees who directly head over to their favorite brand and don't make any other stops around the store. That said, whether you're in search of new products or want to venture beyond your go-to shelves, you'll want to become familiar with the 2021 rising beauty brands. From serums to eyeshadow palettes, these up-and-coming labels have it all.

"Given everything that is going on in the world and the time we are spending at home, self-care and wellness will continue to be a huge focus in 2021, whether it's your skin care, hair care, or supplement routine," Autumne West, National Beauty Director at Nordstrom, tells TZR. To add to that, Michelle Gill, Vice President, DMM Beauty at Neiman Marcus, says home fragrance brands are becoming more and more popular. "It's been kind of unbelievable how incredibly strong the niche fragrance business has been throughout COVID-19," Gill tells TZR.

Additionally, West notes that at-home skin care treatments are seeing an uptick. "Customers are certainly not willing to walk away from their treatments and their skin care, even if they can't go and do the professional treatments or can't go as often," she explains. "There are so many amazing options for tools and at-home skin care regimens that really replicate what they do in spas." For instance, some of the of-the-moment high-tech tool brands on the market include TriPollar, 111Skin, and Shani Darden Skin Care, which offer devices and tools that lift and tone the face.

Serving up everything from skin to hair care, there is also a slew of rising Black-owned brands that are creating buzz among beauty insiders. And, by committing to Aurora James' 15 Percent Pledge last year, Sephora is stocking its shelves with 15% of Black-owned beauty brands. Rauvan Dulay, Sephora's Vice President Global Merchandising Business Development & Strategy, says the retailer added three emerging labels to its roster in 2020 — Adwoa Beauty, Shani Darden Skin Care, and Bread Beauty Supply. "Each of these brands has been able to offer clients a unique offering that they have shown interest in," she tells TZR. "One of our main focus areas at Sephora is product differentiation — it’s our job to stay ahead of trends and always deliver an evolving assortment of products and brands to meet our clients’ diverse needs. We’ve seen a strong appetite and passion for testing and trying these new products and they have truly resonated with our clients thus far."

Curious about the brands that will be all over beauty shelves this year? Ahead, find 25 labels that experts at Sephora, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Dermstore believe will be everywhere in 2021.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Allies Of Skin

Beth Santos, Dermstore’s Vice President of Merchandising, says Allies Of Skin has been gaining momentum this past year. "Its remarkable multi-tasking formulations can go head to head with professional brands based on the potent level of actives and compounds, formulated to deliver real results," she says. Dermstore's favorite products from the brand include its 1A Retinal + Peptides Overnight Mask, Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum, and 35% Vitamin C + Perfecting Serum.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Adwoa Beauty

"Adwoa Beauty is a modern, non-toxic, gender neutral brand that caters to all hair textures with concentrated ingredients that work with nature and science to bring results," Dulay says. Created by Julian Addo, the products are formulated with oil like baobab, peppermint, spearmint, and wintergreen.

Emerging Beauty Brand: U Beauty

You might be familiar with Tina Craig, the woman behind the style blog The Bag Snob. But, did you know the fashion fanatic ventured into skin care? Enter: U Beauty. Its two products — the SUPER Smart Hydrator and Resurfacing Compound — aim to resurface and re-texturize your skin. Side note: Keep your eyes peeled, because Gill says she thinks Craig will soon roll out additional products, too.

Emerging Beauty Brand: VIRTUE Labs

"This luxury hair care brand has developed a revolutionary and powerfully reparative ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku, that repairs split ends, increases thickness, reduces frizz, and even enhances color vibrancy," Santos says. Additionally, she notes that the protein that the brand created for hair is excellent in restoring health to damaged strands and irritated scalps. If you're in need of a product that'll repair your locks, the brand has you covered. "Its Restorative Treatment Mask is the hero and transforms damaged hair after a single use," she explains.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Beneath Your Mask

While navigating her journey with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), founder Dana Jackson was in search for products that could help repair her skin and hair. When the entrepreneur struggled to find formulas that were free of harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, and damaging toxins, she began creating her own. The line consists of a body scrub, face mask, hair and skin serum, lip balm, body elixir, and skin soufflé.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader is among the brands that West believes will take off in 2021. With only three years under its belt, the brand is still relatively new to the beauty scene, yet, its star product, The Cream, has garnered quite the cult following. Need further proof? Simply take a gander at some results from using the product on its website.

Emerging Beauty Brand: R+Co BLEU

Beloved hair care brand R+Co launched its luxury label R+CO BLEU this year. "What’s really special about this is it's an incredible formula," Gil says. In fact, the line has everything you could ask for in hair products: It's safe for color-treated hair, heat and UV protective, vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Bread Beauty Supply

"Bread Beauty Supply makes hair care basics for not-so-basic hair in an effort to help clients with textured hair spend less time on wash-day," Dulay notes. In its small (but effective) lineup, you'll find a hair mask, hair oil, and hair wash. The Instagrammable packaging doesn't hurt, either.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Rose MD Skin

With over two decades in the field, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rose Ingleton, MD, used her professional expertise to curate a line of products meant to help with common skin concerns like anti-aging, dullness, redness, blemishes, and hydration. And, that she did. Depending on the issue, you can choose between Rose MD's brightening, calming, retexturing, or blemish control skin booster. Plus, each product is infused with the brand's signature Jamaican SuperFruit Blend, which includes five concentrated extracts and hyaluronic acid.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Ilia

"This is truly a skin care-powered cosmetics brand that is already beloved by so many in our community," Santos says. "Its formulations are exceptionally clean and chock-full of beneficial skin care ingredients." As of late, arguably its most talked-about product is the Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40, which comes in a whopping 18 shades.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Epara Skincare

Fun fact: Epara Skincare was the first ever Black-owned luxury brand to be sold at Barney's. Now, you can find the label's assortment at other major retailers like Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. Founded by Ozohu Adoh, Epara specifically caters to WOC, and features everything from serums to masks.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Pietro Simone Skincare

If you're in the United States, you can find London-based skin care brand Pietro Simone exclusively at Neiman Marcus. Known for his 16 years in the industry performing treatments at Tech Spa in Belgravia, London, Simone has expanded his talents to product development. Snag everything from a toner to a peel in the brand's offerings. Warning: Expect to see Pietro Simone everywhere in no time.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Aromatherapy Associates

Gill says Aromatherapy Associates is really focused on bath and shower oils that feature the purest, most ethically viable and natural raw ingredients. Read: This is your cue to run a bath, grab a book, and wash your worries away with its luxe products.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Byredo

Since 2006, Byredo has been an industry-favorite destination for perfume and candles. But, as of late, that's not all beauty lovers are flocking to its site for: In October 2020, the brand blessed the world with a makeup line. The debut features an array of vivid multi-purpose sticks (for the lips, eyes, and cheeks), beautifully pigmented eyeshadow palettes, a cool curved shaped mascara, and a liquid liner that'll deliver the perfect cat-eye.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Shani Darden

"Shani Darden Skin Care is a simple, yet seriously effective skin care line which features high-performance formulas developed by expert esthetician Shani Darden," Dulay says. If you were to ask a beauty guru their favorite retinol on the market, chances are they would tell you Shani Daren's Retinol Reform. And recently, the brand's Facial Sculpting Wand created buzz among skin care lovers (which is, unsurprisingly, currently out of stock).

Emerging Beauty Brand: PAUSE

Nordstrom recently began carrying PAUSE, a brand that focuses on well-aging (by delivering products that help make menopause better). "It's safe to say our skin is always changing and it changes even more so as women experience perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopause," West says. "PAUSE skin care is made for women going through 'the change' and it's something that isn't always openly talked about or addressed. The line tackles that subject head on with items specifically made to empower and destigmatize the process. There is even a hot flash mist!"

Emerging Beauty Brand: Sienna Naturals

Another brand you'll soon be able to shop at Nordstrom is Sienna Naturals, a hair care label that specializes in clean formulas for textured hair. What you won't find in the products are things like harsh sulfates, parabens, and silicones. If you're not sure what to snag from the brand, shop its bestsellers below.

Emerging Beauty Brand: The Route

"This brand [The Route] is new to Dermstore this year and one that I think will really resonate with the skin care enthusiast community because of its medical grade formulas packaged in an easy and luxurious tight line of products," Santos says. "What makes it particularly remarkable is its proprietary compound of hydrators, antioxidants, and skin barrier restoring ingredients specifically formulated to deliver exactly what your skin needs, when it needs it most, referred to by the brand as the 24 Hour Skin Rhythm."

Emerging Beauty Brand: 111SKIN

Founded by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, MD, a plastic surgeon based in London, 111SKIN began its journey back in 2012 with one shelf in Harrods. Today, you can find its product lineup in luxury retailers like Neiman Marcus, Mecca, and Lane Crawford. "The original formula was developed to help his [Dr. Alexandrides] patients’ skin feel better after trauma from surgery," Gills explains. "He has different collections for different [skin] needs."

Emerging Beauty Brand: The Organic Pharmacy

Gill notes that The Organic Pharmacy's offerings are developed with homeopathic principles and pharmaceutical grade herbal extracts. With skin care, body, makeup and health products, the brand is essentially a one-stop-shop for all your beauty needs.

Emerging Beauty Brand: TriPollar

With the tool industry booming, Gill is ecstatic about TriPollar's two products at Neiman Marcus. "One is the STOP X Model U device, which uses radio frequency technology to improve skin texture and significantly reduces fine lines and wrinkles," she notes. "The second is the Geneo Personal Facial Device Kit which is a deep cleansing tool for the skin."

Emerging Beauty Brand: Dr. Barbara Sturm

Though it launched back in 2014, West predicts cult-favorite skin care brand Dr. Barbara Sturm will continue to grow in 2021. Between its sought-after hyaluronic serum to its refreshing hydrating face mist, the brand's luxe products deliver ultimate hydration and a beautiful glow.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Olaplex

In desperate need of products to repair and strengthen your brittle strands? Meet Olaplex. Thanks to the brand's bond building treatment line, your hair will be healthier than ever. And according to West, you'll likely see a whole lot more of the hair care brand this year.

Emerging Beauty Brand: Jean-Charles Boisset

If you love wine, this new fragrance brand is for you. Jean-Charles Boisset, a wine maker in California, launched two fragrances: No. 0 Eau de Parfum and No. 13 Eau de Parfum. "He’s launching three more [perfumes] soon, as well as candles," Gill says. "They are all inspired by the art of wine making."

Emerging Beauty Brand: Revision Skincare

Though Revision Skincare isn't new to the professionally dispensed market (lines sold in dermatologists' offices), Santos says the brand is a true pioneer in skin care innovation and has created masterful formulations with powerful delivery systems. Now, you can purchase Revision Skincare at retailers like Dermstore, Amazon, and Walmart. "Of the most popular products is their neck treatment line Nectifirm, especially in the Zoom era," she says. "However, the entire line is truly remarkable and has won several awards from the dermatologist and editorial communities year after year."