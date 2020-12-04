When it comes to beauty, 2020 has been the year of figuring out how to best approximate the professionals from home. Whether that's DIY-ing your weekly mani, trying to maintain your hair color, or leveling up when it comes to your at-home skincare routine. With everyone left to their own devices (pun intended), it's no surprise that gadgets are having a moment. In fact, celebrity esthetician Shani Darden has just launched her own, the Facial Sculpting Wand, which helps mimic the effects of her sought-after treatments.

If you've ever been lucky enough to get a facial from Darden, (who tends to famous faces like Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) you know that her facials always incorporate a 10-minute local vibration treatment, which helps to firm and contour the skin, resulting in that covetable post-facial look.

The Facial Sculpting Wand allows you to recreate the experience at home by transmitting acoustic sound waves 2.4 inches below the skin's surface. This allows the device to get much deeper muscle stimulation than manual massage can achieve. In addition to targeting fine lines and wrinkles at a deeper level than could otherwise be done, these sound waves also help stimulate circulation and boosting skin's oxygen levels.

The device itself comes with two attachments. The flat disc is recommended for larger facial areas like the forehead and neck, while a Precision Ball Attachment allows users to better target smaller areas (think crow's feet, nasolabial folds, and smile lines). The wand is used in combination with a Hydra Prep Gel (included with the device) that helps it smoothly glide along the face. With regular, continued use, you can expect a more toned, radiant, and smoother appearance, says Darden in a press release.

Whether you're truly trying to combat some pesky fine lines from the comfort of home during lockdown, or just trying to increase your moments of self-care with a feel-good facial massage, Darden's new tool is a treat.

