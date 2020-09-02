Finding synergy between cosmetics and fragrance is a staple of the beauty industry. However, unlike the upcoming BYREDO Makeup launch, most brands don't typically start with perfume before wading into lipstick, eyeshadow, and mascara. "After the initial run of making fragrance and how that related to people's ideas of beauty, I started to learn how it related to being beautiful," stated Ben Gorham, BYREDO's founder and creative director, in a press release. "I started to feel that there could be a very visual manifestation of beauty for BYREDO; I thought our visual ideas could be as different as our approach to scent."

Created in collaboration with prolific makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, the upcoming BYREDO beauty line will debut this October, bringing with it multipurpose Colour Sticks, lipstick and lip balm housed in curved tubes, an aesthetically forward mascara and eyeliner duo, and an eyeshadow compact that resembles a gold-shelled oyster (launching November). The makeup products will be available in BYREDO stores, online at Byredo.com, and via select stockists throughout the U.S.

"As I started to really look at the beauty world I found much of it conservative and conventional. I thought we can do this, and we can do it differently," Gorham continued. "Ultimately, beauty is subjective — BYREDO Makeup had to reflect that."

Courtesy of BYREDO and Bohman+Sjöstrand

It's not surprising to see such a fresh take on makeup from BYREDO, known best for its perfume but with body care, bags, and even eyewear under its belt as well. That said, Ffrench's own avant-garde approach to beauty comes into play, elevating the future line and setting it apart from the many new cosmetics brands launched this year.

Courtesy of BYREDO and Bohman+Sjöstrand

"I’ve always wanted to redefine the approach to creating a makeup collection. I don’t want to tell people how to wear the cosmetics, just to inspire them," the artist added in the same press release. "For example, some of our first products are simply sticks of color — colors that are universally beautiful and to be worn in whichever way you like. I wanted to create a sense of freedom in the way we approach using makeup but also in the way we communicate the products. BYREDO can be anything — that is what we are trying to establish.”

Courtesy of BYREDO and Josh Wilks

Keep an eye on BYREDO's website to shop the upcoming line, or follow along via the brand's Instagram.