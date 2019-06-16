24 Resort 2020 Collections That Are Defining The Next Big Trends

Resort, Cruise, Pre-Spring: All of these names refer to a single season in the fashion industry. That time between November and February is one in which you find yourself in need of two very distinct wardrobes. First, is a practical collection of coats, jackets, and boots for day-to-day use. Second, is a range of breezy pieces you can pack for your retreats to warmer weather. The best Resort 2020 collections tap into a bit of both.

Major design houses are notorious for holding their resort runway shows in far flung locations. This season Gucci presented in Rome, Dior decamped to Marrakech, and Louis Vuitton made its way to NYC. But, even for the brands that don't stage a glamorous runway spectacle, the clothing presented for this between-season collection is centered in many ways on wearability. While Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter are the times when brands tend to go for over-the-top trend-forward designs, the resort season is one that's full of clothes that actually feel quite wearable. Givenchy's sharp suiting, Khaite's dreamy sportswear, and Bottega Veneta's luxe leathers are all proof of this.

Below, find 24 of the best collections from Resort 2020 that are already defining what the trends will be in the months to come.

Gucci

Courtesy Gucci

Creative director Alessandro Michele's latest cruise collection took on a great social message, touching on the styles of the '70s, while also focusing on women's rights.

Louis Vuitton

Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton's cruise show was an homage to New York's past and future, and took place in the recently resurrected TWA flight center at JFK Airport.

Dior

Courtesy Dior

Morroco was the destination of choice for Dior's cruise collection, which drew inspiration from rich textile histories of Africa.

Chanel

Courtesy Chanel

Chanel's new creative director Virginie Viard presented a cruise collection that was pared-down, and while elegant, felt totally travel appropriate.

Bottega Veneta

Courtesy Bottega Veneta

Creative Director Daniel Lee brings an ease and wearability to the brand's polished heritage.

Moschino

Courtesy Moschino

This season, Moschino's resort show referenced the camp and nostalgia around the horror genre, specifically iconic movies ranging from The Shining to Dracula.

Gabriela Hearst

Courtesy Gabriela Hearst

Patti Smith and Simone Weil served as anchoring inspirations behind Hearst's latest collection.

Max Mara

Courtesy Max Mara

Max Mara chose the Neues Museum in Berlin as the location for its Resort 2020 show, celebrating in part the 30 year anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall.

Missoni

Courtesy Missoni

Exotic travel and the draw of the city, came together to influence the designs for Missoni's latest collection.

Jil Sander

Jil Sander found fresh ways to offer the label's elegant minimalism, incorporating fun hues, and playful accessories into the mix.

Khaite

Courtesy Khaite

NYC label Khaite looked to reimagine sportswear for the modern women with its Resort collection.

Proenza Schouler

Courtesy Proenza Schouler

Rich textures and reconstructed silhouettes established a fresh tone for Proenza Schouler's Pre-Spring collection.

Chloé

Courtesy Chloé

Chloé traveled to Shanghai this Resort season, and drew on heroines of Chinese cinema when designing the body of work.

Givenchy

Courtesy Givenchy

Sharp tailoring, and wearability were key elements of Clare Waight Keller's most recent collection.

Prada

Shutterstock

Prada's resort collection touched on the ease of resort dressing, mixing and matching soft, relaxed separates.

Valentino

Courtesy Valentino

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli took to Rome's Botanical Garden to show his latest collection.

Erdem

Courtesy Erdem

For Pre-Spring 2020, Erdem explored the interaction between the Belle Epoque era and films of the '70s that were inspired by the era.

Carolina Herrera

Courtesy Carolina Herrera

Designer Wes Gordon drew inspiration from Carolina Herrera's candid vacation photos for this bright and elegant collection.

Adam Lippes

Courtesy Adam Lippes

Adam Lippes embraced sharp suiting, luxe knits, and romantic details for his latest collection.

Monse

Courtesy Monse

Monse's NYC runway looked to Victorian board games and Alice In Wonderland as sources of inspiration for their collection.

Greta Constantine

Courtesy Greta Constantine

Bold colors were in high supply at Greta Constantine.

Balmain

Courtesy Balmain

Balmain's fringe-forward collection was laced with rich hues, and included plenty of wide-brim hats.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Courtesy Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Elegant ruffles and romantic detailing contrasted with the bold leather accessories of the latest collection.

Tory Burch

Courtesy Tory Burch

Rich quilted textures, tweeds, and lace details were all incorporated into Tory Burch's Resort 2020 collection, which drew inspiration from Burch's own memories of farm life in Pennsylvania.