Next time you’re aiming to get a bit dressed up, consider giving your favorite LBD a break and opting for a gorgeous top instead. There are so many beautiful, dressy tops for women out there, you’ll have no shortage of options to choose from, no matter the occasion. Plus, opting for a top rather than a dress or jumpsuit gives you more opportunities to play with all the season’s coolest bottoms, from buttery leather trousers to slinky midi skirts.

Ahead, you’ll find all the inspiration you need to round out your personal collection of elevated, dressy tops. From slinky silk blouses to glittering bodysuits, this edit features something for everyone — and every occasion. Whether you have a formal dinner party coming up or you need polished pieces you can wear to the office, you’ve come to the right place. And better yet, all of the tops on this list are available on Amazon, so if you're a Prime member, you can be rocking these tops in as little as two days.

Read on to discover the most stylish dressy tops you can buy on Amazon right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Flowy Satin Blouse In A Stylish Zebra Print BB Dakota Animal Print Satin Blouse $65 Amazon See on Amazon This silky satin blouse from BB Dakota is the perfect easy top for when you need to to look nice, but really just want to throw on a pair of jeans and go. Of course, it'll pair equally well with other bottoms, too — after all, zebra print looks amazing with practically anything. Try pairing it with flowy black palazzo pants or a midi-length pencil skirt for an even more elevated look. Available sizes: XS-L

2. A Cool Asymmetrical Top With A Shoulder-Baring Cutout SheIn Asymmetrical Top $19 Amazon See on Amazon A shoulder-baring cutout adds a sultry touch to this soft, stretchy knit top. The asymmetrical silhouette will elevate just about any outfit, whether you throw it on with jeans or play up the edgy vibe with a cool pair of leather pants. In addition to plain back, it also comes in several animal prints, including leopard and snakeskin. Available sizes: XS-3X

3. A Romantic Chiffon Blouse That'll Look Great With Practically Everything In Your Closet Floerns High Neck Chiffon Blouse $19 Amazon See on Amazon This pretty chiffon blouse is sold in eight different floral prints, each of which differs slightly. It's an extremely versatile piece to keep in your closet, and it's basically guaranteed to never go out of style. Pair it with wide-leg pants for an effortlessly chic look, style it with a cute mini skirt and boots, or keep things casual with a classic pair of jeans. Available sizes: XS-XL

4. A More Dressed-Up Version Of The Classic V-Neck Tee LookbookStore V-Neck Mesh Panel Blouse $23 Amazon See on Amazon Breezy bell sleeves trimmed with a trio of mesh stripes dress up this best-selling blouse — but it's still every bit as comfortable and versatile as a relaxed V-neck tee. Wear it on the weekends to dress up your jeans, or tuck it into a high-waisted pencil skirt for a sophisticated work outfit. It's available in dozens of solid colors and prints, ranging from dainty florals to a stylish blue tie-dye. Available sizes: S-XXL

5. A Dreamy Long-Sleeved Blouse Made Of Sheer Floral Lace WAYF Emma Puff Sleeve Lace Top $89 Amazon See on Amazon Structured, puffed shoulders and a high neckline trimmed with ruffles give this lace blouse an Elizabethan air of elegance. Pair it with tailored trousers or a long, flowy skirt to embrace the romantic look, or style it with jeans or leather pants for a cool juxtaposition. While the dainty lace overlay is completely sheer, the blouse does come with a removable beige camisole. Available sizes: XXS-L

6. A Stylish Printed Top That Shows Off Your Shoulders Joie Erola Top $84 Amazon See on Amazon From the unique tiger print to its shoulder-baring silhouette, everything about this top by Joie exudes effortless sophistication. It's made of non-stretch woven crepe and has a halter-style neck with a keyhole button closure at the neck. Pair it with jeans, leather pants, a mini skirt, denim cutoffs ... it's easy to dress up or down for a wide range of occasions. Available sizes: XXS-XL

7. A Shimmering Bronze Bodysuit In The Coolest Silhouette Alix Willett Metallic Thong Bodysuit $93 Amazon See on Amazon How gorgeous is this shimmering metallic bodysuit? With its glittery bronze color and of-the-moment, one-shoulder silhouette, it's an instantly fabulous party look no matter what it's styled with. It's made of a slinky mid-weight jersey material that feels stretchy yet substantial, and has a convenient snap closure on the thong panty, which should really be a requirement of any bodysuit. Available sizes: XS-M

8. A Silky-Soft Blouse To Take You From Work To Date Night Without Missing A Beat Lark & Ro Sleeveless Twist V-Neck Blouse $21 Amazon See on Amazon An elegant twist detail adds visual interest to this sleek sleeveless blouse; Easy to dress up or down, it's perfect for those hectic days when there's no time to change outfits between work and date night or drinks with friends. Because the stretchy, silky fabric is naturally wrinkle-resistant (not to mention super soft and comfortable) it's an especially chic, versatile option for travel. Choose from nine solid colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XL

9. A Luxe, Satiny Top That's Dramatic & Elegant SheIn Off-The-Shoulder Blouse $37 Amazon See on Amazon Sumptuous and sophisticated, this off-the-shoulder blouse is a real showstopper. From its voluminous sleeves to its wealth of drapes and ruffles, everything about it feels dramatic and luxurious. Plus, the waist-cinching sash is a fully functional belt, so you can easily adjust it to get the perfect fit. It's made of a sleek, substantial synthetic fabric with a hint of added stretch, and comes in black, white, and Burgundy, in addition to the gorgeous emerald color pictured above. Available sizes: XS-XL

10. A Daring, Shimmery Bodysuit That's Sure To Turn Heads Verdusa Deep V-Neck Bodysuit $19 Amazon See on Amazon You're sure to turn heads in this sultry V-neck bodysuit; between the daring silhouette and slinky, glittery material, it's certainly not shy about making a statement. Paired with jeans, a mini skirt, or anything leather, it'll be perfect for a big party or a night out on the town. Plus, because the wide straps go over the shoulders, cross in the back, and tie around the waist, the fit can be adjusted multiple ways. Available sizes: XS-XL

11. A Sweet, Simple Blouse With On-Trend Puffed Sleeves SheIn Puff Sleeve Keyhole Blouse $20 Amazon See on Amazon Endlessly versatile, this blouse is one of those wear-with-anything staple pieces that's worth owning in multiple colors. The pretty puffed sleeves elevate the simple design, which features a crew neckline and a keyhole closure at the neck. A hit among Amazon reviewers, it's available in 20 stylish colors, including a few prints. Available sizes: XS-3X

12. A Versatile Tank You'll Probably End Up Living In Lark & Ro Sleeveless Bubble Hem Top $27 Amazon See on Amazon This sleeveless blouse has all the makings of a new favorite. Comfy, cute, and about as versatile as it gets, its playful bubble hem, ruffled neckline, and chic keyhole cutout add plenty of style points, while keeping the overall look timeless and relaxed. It's easy to dress up with slacks or a skirt, yet is also the perfect dressy-casual top to throw on with jeans when you want to look more polished. The dainty floral print is super on-trend, but it comes in a gorgeous vibrant blue pattern, too. Available sizes: XS-XL

13. A Pretty Woven Blouse You'll Want To Own In Every Color Lark & Row Ruffle Neck Blouse $25 Amazon See on Amazon This pretty woven blouse is practically guaranteed to become a staple in your work wardrobe — it's not only super chic and easy to style, but it's modest enough for even a relatively conservative office. Choose from seven colors, or just admit that you're going to need more than one. Available sizes: XS-XXL

14. An Elegant Metallic Blouse That Works For Any Season City Chic Fishnet Wrap Top $31 Amazon See on Amazon A draped overlay of bronze metallic fishnet gives this elegant top tons of textural appeal. A comfortable pick for any season, the relaxed, tunic-length silhouette exudes refined elegance, while the plunging V-neckline shows off the perfect hint of cleavage. The top is designed with a built-in camisole underneath, so you won't need to worry about the fishnet being see-through. Available sizes: 14-24

15. A Soft Jersey Top That's As Comfortable As A T-Shirt — But So Much More Elegant Meraki Tie Front Jersey Top $25 Amazon See on Amazon A waist-cinching tie detail adds structure and shape to this otherwise simple knit top. It looks dressy, but it's actually every bit as soft and comfortable as your favorite slouchy T-shirt. Made of silky-soft jersey, it comes in three colors: black, charcoal, or navy. Available sizes: 000-18

16. A Romantic Chiffon Blouse That's Endlessly Versatile RACHEL by Rachel Roy Plus Size Chiffon Kimono Top $72 Amazon See on Amazon You'll be surprised by how versatile this chiffon blouse is. Tuck it into high-waisted denim for brunch with friends; pair it with dress slacks and pumps for work; wear it with a leather skirt and heels for a night out ... the options go on and on. No matter how you style it, it's sure to bring in compliments, with its romantic pattern, fluttery sleeves, and elegant tie detail. Choose from three colors. Available sizes: XL-3X

17. A Flowy Printed Blouse That's Perfect For Work Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Gathered Blouse $12 Amazon See on Amazon Dainty gathering at the scoop neckline adds flair to this pretty, timeless printed blouse. It's perfect for any occasion when you want to look polished and a bit dressed up, without being over-the-top or showing a lot of skin: work, networking events, dinner with the in-laws ... you get the idea. Featuring a rounded hem and a button closure at the neck, it's available in a chic range of 13 colors and prints. Available sizes: 0-16

18. A Short-Sleeved Turtleneck That's Slouchy & Soft Daily Ritual Slouchy Turtleneck Top $22 Amazon See on Amazon The beauty of this slouchy turtleneck top lies in its versatility. True, it'll look totally dressy tucked into a pencil skirt or paired with fitted dress pants, but it will look equally chic with jeans, leggings, or even joggers. Plus, it feels as soft and comfortable as your favorite lived-in tee, thanks to its stretchy, silky-soft material. Choose from seven colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19. A Sheer Organza Blouse With Romantic Statement Sleeves The Drop Vintage Beige Organza Blouse $50 Amazon See on Amazon Organza is having a moment this season. This gorgeous sheer blouse utilizes the ethereal textile beautifully, by sculpting voluminous statement sleeves that appear completely weightless. It's a sophisticated way to dress up a simple pencil skirt or jeans, and will also pair well with wide leg trousers or maxi skirts for dressier events. The blouse is unlined, so you'll need to layer a slip or camisole underneath. Or, take advantage of its sheerness to show off a pretty bra. Available sizes: S-XL

20. An Elegant, Flowy Top That's Encrusted With Pretty Pearls Milumia Pearl Embellished Top $28 Amazon See on Amazon Embellishments of all kinds are projected to be one of this fall's most prominent trends — so stay ahead of the curve by picking up this this gorgeous pearl-encrusted top now. With its elegant flared sleeves, high neckline, and hip-grazing tunic length, the simple silhouette keeps the smattering of pretty pearls at the center of attention. Choose from four colors: black, Burgundy, emerald, or navy. Available sizes: XL-3X

21. A Classic Silk Blouse That Will Never Go Out Of Style LilySilk Mulberry Silk Blouse $90 Amazon See on Amazon Silky blouses, like this one, are currently enjoying a moment in the sun, but honestly, this type of timeless staple piece will never truly go out of style. Made of 100% pure mulberry silk, the simple blouse is a must for every woman's capsule wardrobe, as it'll pair well with everything from jeans to skirts, and can easily be styled for almost any occasion. Arguably most exciting is the gorgeous (and extensive) range of colors it comes in — good luck narrowing down your favorites. Available sizes: XS-XXL

22. A Scoop-Backed Blouse Topped With An Oversized Bow Humble Chic NY Bow Back Blouse $40 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring a plunging scoop back topped with a pretty oversized bow, this blouse is the perfect balance between sultry and sweet. Elegant draping and voluminous puffed sleeves add even more drama, while the simple, minimalist front ensures the look is still totally wearable. Available sizes: XS-3X