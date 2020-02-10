The Embellishment Fashion Trend Is Already Popping Up On NYFW's Fall 2020 Runways

Magpies are a bird known for their habit of finding and secreting away shiny objects to collect in their nests. This season, these birds would have something in common with the front row of many shows, an instant attraction to the glittery embellishments trending across New York's major runways for the Fall/Winter 2020 season. Crystal detailing — glittery straps, shiny beading, and decadent buttons all included — have made an early run for the top trend of New York. A refreshing injection of fun in contrast with much of the serious suiting and minimalist palettes that have dominated over the past few seasons.

What makes the trend particularly interesting this season is the fact that it's being embraced by edgier downtown brands like Area and Sandy Liang at the same time as refined labels like Jonathan Cohen and Monse. Just as easily as a shiny safety pin can add a punk touch to polished suiting, the addition of pearls and crystals can make relaxed pieces feel instantly dressed up. And, since the clothing is highly embellished all on its own, crazy accessorizing isn't necessary (unless you're embracing a more is more mentality, then pile it on!) Below, find a few of the major players championing one of the earliest fall trends to debut at fashion month.

The Embellishment Trend At Monse Fall/Winter 2020

Courtesy Monse

At Monse, textured embellishments got a punky twist with the addition of not only crystals, but also safety pins and rivets. The arm and leg of a classic suit were given an undone twist. Meanwhile, tights covered in the same charms added a punky touch to elegant ensembles.

The Embellishment Trend At Area Fall/Winter 2020

Courtesy Area

Slinky crystalline designs have become a signature for Area over the past few seasons — but this time, designers s Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk took a new turn. While the eye-catching crystal bralettes are back, crystalline bodysuits and headpieces swept around the neck like a scarf take the shine to a whole new level.

The Embellishment Trend At Self Portrait Fall/Winter 2020

Courtesy Self Portrait

There was a subtle addition of embellishment at Self Portrait, where shimmery straps and crystal buttons added glitz to the romantic collection of silk and tweed dresses. Styled with high boots, the entire ensemble was elegant without feeling fussy.

The Embellishment Trend At Jonathan Cohen Fall/Winter 2020

Courtesy Jonathan Cohen

For his latest collection, Cohen partnered with Swarovski to upcycle pearls and crystals in creative ways. Dresses were embroidered with unexpected beading. And, the brand debuted sparkling Dr. Martens and crystal belts as well. The final collection was proof that recycled materials can still be used in ways that feel entirely fresh.

The Embellishment Trend At Sandy Liang Fall/Winter 2020

Courtesy Sandy Liang

If there was a singular item that designer Sandy Liang has become known for, it's her signature fleece — in leopard, neon, or camo iterations depending on the year and season. But, for her latest collection, the designer tested a dressier aesthetic then in previous shows. Case in point: her satin dress sprinkled with piercing-like metal rings. The effect is a playful nod to her aesthetic, but feels like a move in a grown up direction for Liang.