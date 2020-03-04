At fashion weeks near and far, members of the fashion pack tucked the best trousers for spring into dozens of street style looks. We're talking about the high-waisted, tailored style that's been popping up everywhere over the past month, each time in a totally different way. There's options including leathers, split hems, prints, and other statement styles on offer are actually far more affordable than you'd think. No matter what your budget is, you'll be sure to find different iterations of the style at outfitters high and low.

Reputable shops and designers have made the silhouette available on their sites and in-store. Take, for example, Zara and Mango, both of which have polarizing pant departments to begin with and have totally amped up their respective offerings to meet the demand this season. The same goes for houses like Off-White, whose Spring/Summer 2020 runway was filled with unique takes on the trend. Leather apparel has been making a major splash this season, and their trousers are no exception.

Major disruptors have included pants with dynamic waistlines, such as the paper bag pant. Gigi Hadid (who loves a powerful pant moment) has stepped out in the cinched look for years over, and it's recently been embraced by other known style mavens like Sienna Miller and Olivia Culpo. The style also is found across shorts and skirts, so keep it in mind once summer draws nearer. The asymmetrical pant also falls into this category, with an overdrawn fly and overlapping pockets adding serious points of interest. R13 makes tons of denim wares in this fashion — and, yes, skirts do apply here as well.

Incase you missed the memo, the tapestry print trend is going to go viral any moment, an aesthetic that wears well on pants of all shapes and structures. There are tons of designers that are incorporating the pattern into their stables, with Dior leading the charge at the current moment. Until more price-friendly alternatives come into play, you can shop other rich prints in the same silhouette.

Ahead, you'll see the most splashy styles on celebs with the most veritable taste — all with shoppable options to help you get the look.

Leather Pants Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Where to start? How about with the celeb who's made the absolute most of the trend this season. The leather takeover over the past few months has been carefully documented, and its rise is, in large part, thanks to the KarJenner clan. Get a similar look from FRAME, one of the family's favorite leather outfitters, below. Leather Le Sylvie Slender Straight $950 FRAME SEE ON FRAME

Asymmetrical Pants Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images No stranger to taking risks when it comes to trousers, Gigi opted for a unique shape — and it certainly paid off. Cropped Triple-Pleat Crossover Pants $395 R13 SEE ON SHOPBOP

Frayed '90s Blue Jean BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images This classic cut is sure to get years of wear — just ask Emma Roberts, who rotates them on a weekly basis. ZW Premium Ankle Straight Jeans In True Blue $49.90 ZARA SEE ON ZARA

Little Black Pant Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images This inky pant is perfect for completing an '80s-centric look with lots of electric hues (which just so happen to be Bella Hadid's favorite). Straight fit cropped jeans $59.99 mango SEE ON MANGO

Paper Bag Trousers Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The paper bag cut is reminiscent of the trend seen in 2015, except this time, the ankle hem is tapered instead of super-skinny. Diego Tapered Paperbag Trousers $450 A.L.C. SEE ON INTERMIX