Among many things, fashion week offers a sure-fire depiction of what you'll soon be seeing all over the style set in seasons to come. And thanks to the extreme sport that is street style, high-fashion trends are cemented both on and off the runway. If the batch of reoccurring themes we've seen throughout Spring/Summer 2020 fashion month prove anything, it's that silky, flowy button-down shirts are about to have their time to shine. Bloggers Maria Bernad and Reese Blutstein, as well as TZR's Aemilia madden have all sported the trend recently, most often in short-sleeve iterations with shoulder pads.

A hefty flurry of oversized button-downs were seen sprinkled among runways and audiences in recent fashion weeks. Labels like Celine and Chloé, both of whom often take inspiration from decades past, both showed modern iterations of the '70s staple. Hedi Slimane at Celine showed his version with bell-bottomed blue jeans, while Chloé's Natacha Ramsay-Levi paired her iteration layered beneath a suede vest.

Even more, the vintage-inspired trend has been ascending in popularity on resale sites like The Real Real and Vestaire Collective, as well as in second-hand stores around NYC — meaning anyone can partake in this dad trend.

Courtesy Of Celine Courtesy Of Chloe

Although a crisp button-down may inherently call to mind menswear, a silk iteration is innately more feminine, thus allowing just about any type of styling to work well here. While a loud print is an instant look-at-me piece, a simple solid option can be just as fashion-forward when styled like an It-girl. Here's a quick style hack: order a size (or two) up for a flowing fit, layer over a crop-top ensemble of your choosing, and only fasten the top couple of buttons at the collar. Or, make like a blogger and button it all the way to the top, then tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Ahead, 15 silk button-down shirts to shop ASAP.

