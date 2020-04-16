Every season the fashion world anoints its must-haves: the shoe, jean, and even color of the season. But between these buzzy styles, there are more subtle similarities that while noteworthy, don't gain the same sort of attention. Spring's best micro fashion trends bubble a bit more under the surface than, say, the Bottega Veneta pouches spotted on and off the runway in Milan. And though Instagram isn't the only place to spot these trends, it’s certainly one of the quickest and clearest ways to identify what tiny details could be building to a big crescendo. The six accents below are moving in that direction.

If there's a single common theme among these micro trends, it's that they tend to be whimsical and romantic. Sheer organza and smocked cotton — an embroidery technique that has an old-school charm while creating a figure-hugging fit — both appear.

Other lighthearted motifs are a bit more overt, including tiny flower details that nod to the season — not groundbreaking, but irresistible nonetheless. And then there are literal rainbow hues across clothing and accessories that make it clear spring fashion comes with a bit of optimism built right in. And really, who couldn't use a dose it right now?

Ahead, six under-the-radar trends that'll soon blow up. You may want to make sure you're in the know before they do.

Spring 2020 Micro Fashion Trend: Tiny Flowers

Buds and petals of all sorts begin to trend as soon as the weather allows. However, a specific way they're being incorporated into looks this spring is via tiny floral accents, typically on jewelry. Flowers subtly hang from and adorn earrings, necklaces, and more, acting a tiny sartorial mood boosters on days when you can't see them in person.

Spring 2020 Micro Fashion Trend: Fringe

Fringe is a hard-not-to-love kind of trend because, obviously, it's a lot of fun to wear. Better yet, it's extremely accessible and can be interpreted in myriad ways, as evidenced by the brands and early adopters who have been wearing it. Still feeling Western-inspired? Looking for something subtle and beach-y? Want fringe that'll complement your dance moves? There's something for everyone.

Spring 2020 Micro Fashion Trend: Smocking

Smocking was an effect that gained popularity over summer 2019, too, but its hardly novel — it's an embroidery technique that dates back to the Middle Ages. While some things change, smocking remains popular, perhaps due to its ability to make clothing fit snugly and yet provide a comfortable, relaxed look. For spring, it's seen across tons of pretty tops and dresses with exaggerated puff sleeves.

Spring 2020 Micro Fashion Trend: Organza

Thanks to its ethereal quality, organza is material that always feels a little glamorous. It's been spotted in the collections of Danish It brands such as Ganni and Baum und Pferdgarten, but will likely continue to pop up in the coming months across other brands and price points. Plus, as already seen on social media, the style can be imagined in multiple ways: Try a sweet route in pastel hues or opt for a daring look by playing up the material's sheer quality.

Spring 2020 Micro Fashion Trend: Rainbows

The most feel-good of all the spring micro trends is rainbow. High-fashion collections showed bold iterations on the runway for spring (including Jonathan Cohen and Lanvin), but the most refreshing way to wear the rainbow is in light watercolors that fade in and out and bleed into each other. The near tie-dye effect already has a presence across Instagram.

Spring 2020 Micro Fashion Trend: Heavy Chains

It's a wonder what small doses of heavy metal can do for a look. It makes simple sweater or T-shirt outfits feel polished and complete — not just casual. And while chains are bound to ramp up as the fall collections arrive later this year, the trend is one to try right away by incorporating links into your accessories. Don't be afraid to choose a thicker style or pile on in multiples.