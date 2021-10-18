Harry Styles Wore A Glitter Fringe Vest & Now I Need One Too

Harry Styles has a proclivity for subverting gender norms and expressing his individualistic flair. His choice in clothing and accessories, therefore, often feels like a breath of fresh air. It’s evident the British crooner wanted to unleash his expressive and joyful aesthetic in its truest form for Love On Tour, the series of concerts in honor of his 2019 album Fine Line. Dressed in Alessandro Michele’s maximalist Gucci creations (of course) and styled by Harry Lambert, Styles’ outfits while on tour have become a multi-part celebration of his signature flamboyance. The ensemble most emblematic of Styles’ expressive approach to fashion, however, was his red serotonin-inducing look, which he wore to kickstart the concerts.

For his premiere Las Vegas show on Sept. 4, Styles wore a pair of uber high-waisted fuchsia trousers with a glitter fringe vest. (It’s worth noting Styles wore his vest open, with his chest tattoos serving as additional touches of personality, almost as if his ink doubled as the outfit’s accessories). For shoes, Styles went for a more demure direction and wore a pair of beige heeled booties that helped to ground his eclectic outfit.

Thanks to a few style elements — namely the wide-leg silhouette of Styles’ pants and an overall kitschy feel — his look tapped into a ‘70s vibe that’s since become a signature for the pop star. Look to his collection of retro handbags, bell-bottom pants, and psychedelic prints for further proof he’s drawn to the groovy decade.

(+) Anthony Pham/via Getty Images (+) Anthony Pham/Via Getty Images INFO 1/2

In addition, his retro aesthetic often feels like an homage to the eccentric fashion and music icons that came before him, like David Bowie and Elton John. But, as Lambert revealed in an Instagram post, this particular concert look was made uniquely with Styles in mind. It’s a one-of-a-kind, custom-made Gucci creation.

Styles’ tour style has been one energetic display after the next that confirms the singer is not only overjoyed to be back performing IRL, but to also be showing off his stage costumes. One Twitter user even said his tour has become more than just a procession of concerts and equated it to “a series of fashion conventions.” Another fan said Styles’ next-level style from his tour has fundamentally altered their morning routine; After waking up and before tackling other important to-dos, they turn to social media to check what Styles wore during his performance from the night before.

The best aspect of Styles’ fashion from Love On Tour, however, is that you can replicate his unique aesthetic yourself. Scroll ahead to shop some trousers and a few glittery vests similar to Styles’.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.