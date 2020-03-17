You've probably heard of the butterfly effect, but have you heard of the Blair effect? The one where everyone started wearing headbands after character Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester, made them her signature accessory in the iconic, teen-filled drama, Gossip Girl. It was a real thing. But before you stare off into the distance reminiscing on looks of the late 2000s and early 2010s, know that headbands like Blair Waldorf's are seriously back in style.

And it looks like you can have your cake and eat it too, because not only are headbands back, but so is the show. Call it speaking (or wearing?) things into existence, but in July 2019, HBO Max announced a Gossip Girl reboot set eight years after the original Gossip Girl site was shutdown. Meaning it's not an exact remake, sequel, or prequel; rather, a reimagining of the elite universe from a modern perspective.

So, since the Upper East Sider's famed accessory has rocketed back into the fashion stratosphere and GG is making a return, it's as good a time as any to look back on Blair Waldorf's best headbands — and how they can be styled today. Because, as stylish as Blair was, most things pre-2012 can use a little bit of an upgrade. Ahead, five of Queen B's most standout looks and ten trendy headbands that will have you feeling like a Manhattan elite in 2020.

Plaid

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Meester played the school-girl part well by including copious amounts of plaid — as seen here with her red headband. But as much as plaid can feel reserved for teenagers or the holidays, there are plenty of other ways to bring this look into 2020.

Rope & Knots

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Rope had a major moment in the mid-2000s; from headbands to necklaces, it seemed like it was everywhere. And though it may have tapered away from the large and in charge nautical knots like Waldorf's, rope and knotted styles still have a solid place in the accessory world.

Denim

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Waldorf is, as evidenced, the queen of mixing patterns and textures. Here, she dons a tweed green skirt, floral print silk blouse, and — naturally — a denim headband. While the jean material may seem tricky for a headband, Waldorf proves there's no wrong way to wear it.

Classic White

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While wearing a headband simply on top of your hair may be cringe-worthy in the new decade, a classic white headband definitely isn't. Wear it with an all-white outfit for the ever-popular monochrome look or use the band for a pop of color like Waldorf did.

Glam

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

And last, it would be downright wrong to leave out Waldorf's wedding headband she wore to tie the knot with fellow character Chuck Bass. Although it is fantastically bridal with its glittering, Grecian-style leaf pattern, you don't have to be getting married to wear something so dazzling.