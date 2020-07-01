While blonde is never not popular, there seems to be a large influx of celebs testing the waters with some version of the hair color this summer. Stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Ciara have recently debuted new blonde strands, and in a surprising turn of events, unexpected (and usually brunette) celebs like Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski have even given it a shot. So if you're feeling an itch to grab the dye, or if you're lucky and able to safely head to your colorist, you'll want to have a handful of the best celebrity-inspired blonde hair colors on standby.

But before you jump in, it's worth noting that the rumors are true — blonde hair is especially high maintenance. You can expect to buy an endless array of products for fixing damaged ends, not-so-wallet-friendly salon visits, and (if you're anything like me) crying in the bathroom mirror at 1 a.m. trying to purple mask away brassiness.

That being said, if your heart is set on it, it’s safe to say there’s a shade of blonde for everyone, as proven by countless celebrities. Whether it's a few face-framing highlights or your first dip into the world of bleach and tone, if you, too, are dy(e)ing to go blonde this summer, it won't be hard to find the perfect hue inspiration, below.

Ciara's Extra-Long Bleach Blonde

The singer shocked her followers back in May with waist-length bleach blonde hair. Her shade is so stunning it's convincing enough to make anyone try a lighter tone. She left her roots dark and a few strands subtly blended into the blonde, making for the perfect beach babe hair.

Emily Ratajkowski's Bright Blonde With Roots

Another recently shocking transformation came from Ratajkowski, who worked with Kérastase to get the color just right. The dive into the new hue also happened shortly after fellow model and friend Gerber opted for blonde earlier in the week.

Sofia Richie's Caramel Balayage

For the perfect bronde balayage, you won't have to look any further than Richie's soft color. It has plenty of blonde laced throughout, but isn't as big of a commitment as a full-blown double process.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Platinum Pixie

If you've always been a fan of long hair, Pinkett Smith's platinum pixie cut will make you think twice. Her sharp cut and flawless color show how you can keep maintenance low-key for the summer without sacrificing an ounce of style.

Laverne Cox's Honey Blonde

Cox's iconic honey-colored locks should be on everyone's blonde mood board. Her darker roots are blended so well with the lighter tones that you yourself won't want to touch up your grow out at your next appointment.

Cara Delevingne's Icy Bob

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

No one does icy blonde quite like Delevingne. While she's since gone back to a darker blonde, her switch to ultra cool-toned strands in 2017 was the marking of a bleach blonde era with the trend sweeping across red carpets, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Amandla Stenberg's Golden Braids

Stenberg's braids (which they graciously shared a detailed tutorial for on Vogue), is a stunning way to rock blonde this summer and year-round. The golden color itself is beautiful, though Stenberg has also worn ombré braids with a mixture of blonde and other shades like gray, which is an equally cool way to try the hue in your hair.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Warm Blonde

Usually, you don't want to hear the words "yellow" and "blonde" together, but Huntington-Whiteley's soft, caramel-like hue proves that warm-toned shades can be pulled off perfectly.

Goldie Hawn's Ombré Highlights

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sometimes you can't just settle for one color — and Hawn proves you don't have to. The actor's pretty color is effortlessly blended, but to break it down for your own reference, you'll want darker blonde up top, bright blonde in the middle, and butter blonde on the ends.

Selena Gomez's Cool Blonde Waves

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez is no stranger to trying something fresh with her hair, and she went for blonde back in 2017, too (see? Start of an era). It's toned just enough to land on the cool side, but not so much to leave her with silvery strands.