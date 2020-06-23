This year's wave of quarantine summer hair changes is continuing to build, and the most recent debut is Kaia Gerber's blonde hair, which appeared for the first time this weekend. Historically, blonde is well-known for being a difficult color to do yourself (yellow tones, hair falling out, uneven shades, you get the gist), so after seeing Gerber's fabulous new dye job it kind of makes you go, "How is that possible?"

Gerber shared her new hair with the world over the weekend with a mix of bleached strands blended into light blonde highlights, which makes for a natural, sun-kissed appearance. Letting her new hair take the spotlight, she decided on minimal makeup and a casual outfit, featuring a stylish navy cardigan, mid-wash jeans, and black flip flops.

While it's a dramatic change from her iconic brunette bob, this isn't Gerber's first time switching up her color during quarantine. Back in April, the model chose to try out caramel-colored bronde highlights while in lockdown. While that was presumed to serve as her summer look, the new blonde is a perfectly suited 'do for the season ahead.

Ability Films / BACKGRID

Gerber isn't the only celeb to embrace a new shade this season. Many other stars, like Salma Hayek, Hilary Duff, and Kristen Stewart have tested out their colorist skills, but most selected darker shades or colorful hues, both safer options when it comes to DIY dye. However, as salons start to open up, it seems celebrities are beginning to take on lighter shades. Ciara opted for an ultra light hue in May, and Emily Ratajkowski stunned Instagram with an equally blonde look on June 23.

Chalk it up to the fact that parts of the country are finally able to get back in the salon chair, but it's starting to seem like going full-on blonde is becoming a certified trend for summer 2020. And if that's the case, then let the guessing begin — as celebrities proved more than ever during quarantine, there's no telling who's going to make a drastic change next.