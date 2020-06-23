Quarantine brought an unexpected barrage of pink hairdos, and everyone from Elle Fanning to Dua Lipa to Lottie Moss tested out some version of coral, bubblegum, or strawberry. With some version of lockdown still happening in most places, the colorful dye jobs seemed fitting for carrying over into summer, but unexpectedly, there's a new color taking over feeds. Most recently, Emily Ratajkowski's blonde hair shocked Instagram, replacing the brunette strands that were basically her trademark and proving that pink's successor for summer is now blonde.

On June 23, Ratajkowski shared a video post on her Insta feed flipping a few brand-new bleach blonde locks around, rocking a peachy nude lip and cat-eye along with them. According to her post, the fresh color was courtesy of a partnership with Kérastase, for whom the model is a spokesperson. Per the brand, Ratajkowski will be starring as the face of the collection campaign for Kérastase's Blond Absolu line in 2021 (and using the haircare range herself).

In her post's caption, Ratajkowski wrote the word "BLONDE" in capital letters, which is basically what anyone would audibly gasp in seeing the always-brunette model's new sunny dye job. Helping welcome her into the world of blonde was friend and fellow model Kaia Gerber, who commented with a heart eye emoji, but should've added the hashtag #twinning since she, too, made the recent switch to blonde.

Just this last weekend, Gerber jumped on the blonde train, opting for light, face-framing highlights mixed in with her bronde stands. Then, it was Ratajkowski who solidified the summer hair color of 2020 by dyeing her hair for the first time. But before Gerber and Ratajkowski, the trendsetter to kick it all off was Ciara, and you know how the saying goes: three is a trend. Back in May, Ciara debuted waist-skimming, bleach blonde hair, leaving a few strands of her natural hair color mixed in and at her scalp.

Similar to Ciara, Ratajkowski left some dark roots up top, too, and let the blonde take over the rest of her long hair. So, to all the fellow blondes who have yet to see their colorist again and have been tempted to forego blonde altogether, don't give up yet — grow out is chic and in.