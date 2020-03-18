It's easy to fall into a hairstyle rut, especially once you've gotten comfortable with a simple 30-second topknot. But thanks to the runways of Fashion Week and award season's red carpets, inspiration for fresh bun hairstyle ideas is available everywhere. If your go-to is feeling a little stale, there are plenty of options for hitting refresh — and don’t worry, no team of hairstylists is required to copy and adapt these best looks.

Despite buns being a timeless hairstyle that can often seem a little overdone, the braids, bedazzled wraps, curtain bangs, and chignons all featured prove that buns don't have to be boring. Celeb hairstylists have been getting more creative with how they approach this updo, whether it's throwing it back a few decades to find an old trend, or using a classic style as a foundation and building up from there (hi, Lizzo). All you need are a few tools and products that most stylists are graciously willing to share.

So if you thought your sky-high messy bun was it when it came to creativity with buns, think again. These celebrity-inspired ideas can be twisted and interpreted in any way you like to take your topknot up a notch without too much time or effort.

Selena Gomez’s Curtain Bangs-Framed Bun

Curtain bangs and other shaggy fringes have been popping up on many different celebs, Selena Gomez being one of them. While it’s easy to stick with the same daily bun or ponytail once you get a bold new cut, Gomez proves that curtain bangs can play well with any hairstyle, including this bun she wore to the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Sleek Low Bun

You can’t get any more polished than a sleek bun that rests at the nape of your neck, which leaves room to highlight your other features (like a bright coral lip color a la Huntington-Whiteley). You can dress it up for a special occasion or downplay it for a chic work-from-home look.

Normani’s Twisted Topknot

If you’re searching for a way to shake up your usual topknot, look no further than the twisted masterpiece that is Normani’s hair. Rather than just piling her hair atop her head, she added interest with artfully knotted strands.

Barbara Palvin’s Braided Bun

Leave the details in the back, just like model Barbara Palvin. For 2019’s 76 Venice International Film Festival, Palvin’s hairstylist Owen Gould swept her hair back to the crown of her head and decorated her bun with coiled and criss-crossed braids and a small red bow. While this hairstyle obviously takes a team effort, try incorporating just one or two braids to jazz up your own bun.

Kendall Jenner’s ’90s Tribute Bun

For a unique but low-maintenance twist on a bun, leave it to the ’90s to give you plenty of inspiration. Kendall’s clipped-back bun with tendrils spiking out from behind her head is about as chic as grunge can get. Her mini sunglasses, purse, and cropped shirt all add to her tribute to the decade.

Halle Berry’s ’60s Updo

Halle Berry took a jump back to the ’60s with a bun that’s reminiscent of beehive and bouffant hairdos. Her wispy bangs and metal accessories gave it a modern 2020 appeal, but with ’60s makeup trends on the rise, it makes sense that hair would follow suit.

Gemma Chan’s Tousled Bun

In breaking down the structure of this chignon, you’ll find that it’s similar to other low and straight-back buns. But what makes this look practically ephemeral are the side part bangs and slight, swept-back wave (the glittering accessories and pink makeup also help). So while many different buns have the same components, it’s the texture, volume, and arrangement that sets them apart.

Lizzo’s Triple Decker Topknot

The word playful is written all over this sky-high ’do. With the ’90s tendrils and three stacked buns, Lizzo reworked a classic textured topknot and took it into statement territory. You can add flair to your hairstyle by playing with layers and height, whether that’s rocking space buns or a three-story Lizzo bun.

Ciara’s Loose Bun Topped With A Head Wrap

This jaw-dropping hairstyle is proof that less is more is simply a myth. Ciara’s hair stylist, César DeLeon Ramírez, created a messy bun with many elegant touches. He teased out a few soft tendrils and added a bedazzled head wrap for a truly unforgettable red-carpet look.

Lili Reinhart’s Swept-Up Curly Bun

Voluminous curls and metallic accents in both her makeup and outfit gave a rock-and-roll edge to Lili Reinhart’s bun at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards. In her hairstylist David Stanwell's Instagram post, he mentioned that he used a diffuser, Kérastase mousse, and Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray to get the curls.