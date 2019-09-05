(Beauty)

30 New Hairstyles To Try If You Love Box Braids, Twists, And Soft Curls

If this summer had to be summed up in one word, it'd surely be "unpredictable." From unforeseen celebrity breakups (so long, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes), to a hot girl movement that left ladies everywhere feeling more empowered than ever, this season proved to be one sweltering — albeit iconic — time. And while the weather is a-changin', one thing remains the same: the task of deciding which looks will keep hair healthy, hydrated, and stylish for the long month ahead. Luckily, many celebrities are making that so much easier, showing off their textures with new fall 2019 natural hairstyles. But with the decreasing temperatures comes a new set of concerns for natural girls out there — maintaining moisture.

"There are some things that all hair textures — kinky, coily, curly, wavy and straight — need. Like hydration, vitamins, and oils, which come from eating a rainbow of foods, as well as looking to product labels," celebrity hairstylist Vernon François tells TZR. All of the above are featured in his eponymous hair brand, which is "great for keeping hair hydrated in any weather, because the base ingredient of all my formulas is purest water," he notes. "It's the best ingredient for hydration — which is then blended with highest quality natural oils and plant extracts to help soften and keep moisture within the strands.”

And with fall around the corner, François predicts that textured bobs will have a huge moment, too. “From what I’ve seen on the streets and on social media, I’ve noticed a lot of people with wavy hair choosing to go for a lob flattened at the top with the texture fluffed out towards the ends. Quite a few people with curly hair are choosing to go from long to shorter, around the level of the neckline, with shape at the back that reinvigorates the curl pattern,” he shares.

So if September is the month you're really looking to breathe new life and hydration into your natural hair routine, here's an eye-catching dose of hairstyles that will leave you inspired.

Braided Bantu Knots

Celebrity stylist Vernon François created this magical style for Megalyn Echikunwoke at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11.

"The Brush Braid"

“Anybody want Copper Brush Bristles in their hair today?...’cause I have some," celebrity stylist Nikki Nelms captioned this enchanting look for Elaine Welteroth on July 28.

Curly Pony With Faux Locs

Welteroth reveled in the magic of Afropunk on August 25 with her naturally-textured ponytail paired with two faux locs brushing past her shoulder in a look created by Nai'vasha Johnson.

Half-Up Goddess Locs

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha reigned supreme with partially secured locs on August 9.

Waist-Length Rapunzel Braids

Storm Reid strutted the New York City streets on August 7 with two waist-length braids created by Johnson.

Curly-End Cornrows

Leave it to François to take braids to the next level like he did for Logan Browning on August 6.

Textured Top-Knot

Browning took on Good Morning America on July 31 with a curly top-knot created by Nai'vasha Johnson.

Spiraled Faux-Hawk

Celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson remixed the traditional mohawk for Browning at the Season 3 premiere of Dear White People on August 4.

Finger Wave Bob

Even Josephine Baker would be envious of these finger waves that Johnson created for Browning on July 30.

Embellished Double Buns

Yara Shahidi's curly buns were a floral paradise on set for the 2020 Pirelli calendar on August 10.

High-Bun With Braided Bangs

Natural hair expert Tinisha Meeks crafted this beaded bangs look for Shahidi on August 2.

Cornrows With Braided Tendrils

Jhene Aiko took a ride through Los Angeles on August 20 with braids created by braid expert Jazmine Harris.

Silver Knotless Braids

Jada Pinkett Smith attended the Los Angeles premier of Angel Has Fallen on August 20 with silver knotless braids wrapped into a tight bun.

Hued Box Braids

Cardi B kept it colorful with rainbow box braids on August 12.

Textured Pin-Up

Recreate this textured pin-up like Lacy Redway created for Zazie Beats on July 17 by loosely pinning the hair into an undone chignon and finish it with a fabric headband.

Box Braids With Clip Accents

Reality star Joseline Hernandez tucked a few of her box braids away with two gold hair clips on August 8.

Tousled Tiny Goddess Braids

Ryan Destiny wowed on the Kids Choice Awards carpet in Los Angeles on August 11 with small and undone knotless braids tossed to the side.

Teased Crown

To create a look similar to Indya Moore's on August 9, simply tease the crown for added frizz while leaving the rest of the hair more defined.

Effortless Spirals

New York City Hairstylist Felicia Burrows amplified Janet Mock's curls for Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on August 1.

Slanted Crown Braid

Try out a similar style like Danai Gurira's Comic Con look in San Diego on July 20 by adding braiding hair for extra size.

Knotless Braids With Shells

Justine Skye infused a little decoration to her knotless top knot by adding a few shells on August 17.

Jumbo Goddess Braid

A Black Lady Sketch Show star Ashley Nicole Black set sail on August 3 with a massive crown braid that expanded in the back.

Highlighted Box Braids

Celebrity natural hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood created this ombre braided look for Issa Rae on July 24.

Textured Half-Up Style

Gabrielle Union was the center of attention with a textured half-up style on the set of America's Got Talent on August 20.

"Icy Bun"

"Braids, plats, dreads, and twists into an icy bun!" hairstylist Kellon Deryck captioned a photo of Missy Elliott's hair for the MTV Video Music Awards on August 26.

Braided Crown With Long Tendrils

Ann Jones created braids on braids on braids for Keke Palmer on set for Strahan, Sara and Keke on July 31.

Braided Bun

A braided bun like Keke Palmer's at the VMA Awards on August 26 is the perfect way to achieve a heatless and elegant look.

Knotless Braids With Exaggerated Baby Hair

The Britney Spears-inspired snake wasn't the only thing H.E.R. did big for the VMAs on August 26. Her drastic baby hair trailed all the way to the middle of her forehead.

Bantu Knots

Rihanna was the Cropover Queen in Barbados on August 5 with a dozen bantu knots created by longtime hairstylist Yusef Williams.

Parted Mohawk

To recreate MJ Rodriquez's August 10 look created by Vernon François, part the hair down the middle and fluff your curls facing outward.