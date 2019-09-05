30 New Hairstyles To Try If You Love Box Braids, Twists, And Soft Curls

If this summer had to be summed up in one word, it'd surely be "unpredictable." From unforeseen celebrity breakups (so long, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes), to a hot girl movement that left ladies everywhere feeling more empowered than ever, this season proved to be one sweltering — albeit iconic — time. And while the weather is a-changin', one thing remains the same: the task of deciding which looks will keep hair healthy, hydrated, and stylish for the long month ahead. Luckily, many celebrities are making that so much easier, showing off their textures with new fall 2019 natural hairstyles. But with the decreasing temperatures comes a new set of concerns for natural girls out there — maintaining moisture.

"There are some things that all hair textures — kinky, coily, curly, wavy and straight — need. Like hydration, vitamins, and oils, which come from eating a rainbow of foods, as well as looking to product labels," celebrity hairstylist Vernon François tells TZR. All of the above are featured in his eponymous hair brand, which is "great for keeping hair hydrated in any weather, because the base ingredient of all my formulas is purest water," he notes. "It's the best ingredient for hydration — which is then blended with highest quality natural oils and plant extracts to help soften and keep moisture within the strands.”

And with fall around the corner, François predicts that textured bobs will have a huge moment, too. “From what I’ve seen on the streets and on social media, I’ve noticed a lot of people with wavy hair choosing to go for a lob flattened at the top with the texture fluffed out towards the ends. Quite a few people with curly hair are choosing to go from long to shorter, around the level of the neckline, with shape at the back that reinvigorates the curl pattern,” he shares.

So if September is the month you're really looking to breathe new life and hydration into your natural hair routine, here's an eye-catching dose of hairstyles that will leave you inspired.

Braided Bantu Knots Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrity stylist Vernon François created this magical style for Megalyn Echikunwoke at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11.

Half-Up Goddess Locs Actress Nomzamo Mbatha reigned supreme with partially secured locs on August 9.

Waist-Length Rapunzel Braids Storm Reid strutted the New York City streets on August 7 with two waist-length braids created by Johnson.

Curly-End Cornrows Leave it to François to take braids to the next level like he did for Logan Browning on August 6.

Spiraled Faux-Hawk Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson remixed the traditional mohawk for Browning at the Season 3 premiere of Dear White People on August 4.

Finger Wave Bob Even Josephine Baker would be envious of these finger waves that Johnson created for Browning on July 30.

Embellished Double Buns Yara Shahidi's curly buns were a floral paradise on set for the 2020 Pirelli calendar on August 10.

Silver Knotless Braids Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith attended the Los Angeles premier of Angel Has Fallen on August 20 with silver knotless braids wrapped into a tight bun.

Hued Box Braids Cardi B kept it colorful with rainbow box braids on August 12.

Box Braids With Clip Accents Reality star Joseline Hernandez tucked a few of her box braids away with two gold hair clips on August 8.

Tousled Tiny Goddess Braids Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ryan Destiny wowed on the Kids Choice Awards carpet in Los Angeles on August 11 with small and undone knotless braids tossed to the side.

Teased Crown To create a look similar to Indya Moore's on August 9, simply tease the crown for added frizz while leaving the rest of the hair more defined.

Slanted Crown Braid Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Try out a similar style like Danai Gurira's Comic Con look in San Diego on July 20 by adding braiding hair for extra size.

Knotless Braids With Shells Justine Skye infused a little decoration to her knotless top knot by adding a few shells on August 17.

Jumbo Goddess Braid A Black Lady Sketch Show star Ashley Nicole Black set sail on August 3 with a massive crown braid that expanded in the back.

Textured Half-Up Style Gabrielle Union was the center of attention with a textured half-up style on the set of America's Got Talent on August 20.

"Icy Bun" Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Braids, plats, dreads, and twists into an icy bun!" hairstylist Kellon Deryck captioned a photo of Missy Elliott's hair for the MTV Video Music Awards on August 26.

Braided Crown With Long Tendrils Ann Jones created braids on braids on braids for Keke Palmer on set for Strahan, Sara and Keke on July 31.

Braided Bun Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A braided bun like Keke Palmer's at the VMA Awards on August 26 is the perfect way to achieve a heatless and elegant look.

Knotless Braids With Exaggerated Baby Hair Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Britney Spears-inspired snake wasn't the only thing H.E.R. did big for the VMAs on August 26. Her drastic baby hair trailed all the way to the middle of her forehead.

Bantu Knots Rihanna was the Cropover Queen in Barbados on August 5 with a dozen bantu knots created by longtime hairstylist Yusef Williams.