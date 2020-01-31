In case you haven't noticed, Twiggy's spider-like lashes and Brigitte Bardot's curtain bangs are back on the rise. Even recent Pinterest data is backing the resurgence of '60s makeup trends, so brace yourself for a major flashback to the Kennedy era — retro cat-eyes, two-toned lids, and all. Celebrities like Lucy Boynton, Selena Gomez, and Sophie Turner are already on board.

"'60s makeup" has been trending on Pinterest, according to numbers shared by the brand with TZR. New data confirms that the number of people who searched this term in 2019 increased by 59 percent from the year before and who was it doing the searching? 20-somethings, of course.

Millennials and Gen Zers are the ones showing a keen interest in the modish tendencies of baby boomers lately. And thanks to their social media savoir faire, floating eyeliner, voluminous bouffants, dramatic cat-eyes, and messy beehives have gone viral more than half a century after they were invented.

Scanning today's red carpets, one could be confused as to what era we're actually living in with all the influence from bygone decades, but one thing is certain: the '60s are reigning over them all. Celebrities who are rocking the trend, ahead.

Lucy Boynton Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Although neither the Bohemian Rhapsody actor nor her glam squad has ever come out and said that Twiggy is the inspiration behind Boynton's beauty, you just can't help but make a connection between the two. It all started with her negative space cut crease at the 2019 SAG Awards, a look that the mod model, herself, made popular in the '60s.

Sophie Turner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The trend continued during this year's SAG Awards, when Sophie Turner showed up with '60s doe eyes courtesy of long, dramatic lashes. Back in the day, they used to draw on bottom lashes with eyeliner to get this look.

Selena Gomez Gomez's version of '60s eye makeup is a fierce cat-eye. Her whole look was vintage when she stepped on set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January. A voluminous blowout and diamond-drop earrings added to the aesthetic.

Lily Collins Another major makeup trend during Twiggy's time was bold eyeshadow colors, typically in cool tones. Collins committed to the look fully with bouncy hair, spidery lashes, and fearless aqua lids.