Love Susan Alexandra’s Bags? Her New Collab Brings That Whimsy To Your Walls

The colorful, maximalist styles of the ‘80s and ‘90s are back — and they’re no longer just invading your wardrobe. The world of interior design is also embracing this throwback (looking at you, squiggly decor and travertine) and with a new collaboration between a neon art maker and a quirky-cool accessories designer, now you can try it on your walls and windows, too. The Yellowpop x Susan Alexandra collection just launched — and it’s going to fulfill all your nostalgic decor fantasies.

Neon signs have become an increasingly popular unique wall art option — just look at the homes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Elton John, and pretty much all the Kardashians for reference. For those who can’t afford to go custom, Yellowpop offers some ready-to-hang styles that feature simple graphics and/or text (like a rainbow heart or the phrase “Sweet Dreams”) that start at just $150. The brand has also done a few past collaborations (including most recently Diet Prada and artist Sarah Bahbah) for even more variety of the medium.

Susan Alexandra, the buzzy ‘90s-inspired, celebrity-approved (Gigi Hadid is a fan) accessories founded by Susan Korn, is Yellowpop’s latest creative partner, and their resulting limited edition collection is just as whimsical as her beaded bags, barrettes, and bracelets. “I have always been told that SA jewelry and handbags ‘light up a room’ and now I have the opportunity to literally light up a room,” Korn says. “I am so excited to debut these special, dazzling, incandescent beauties. The goal here is to make your everyday more joyous and I feel we achieved that with this collection!”

The collaboration — which launched Friday, April 23 with a two-day NYC-wide scavenger that included Korn’s most beloved city spots — consists of five neon signs made from PVC piping with LED lights. There’s an abstract design (perfect for those aforementioned wiggly decor enthusiasts), a pastel butterfly, and a trompe l’oeil window among other options. The pieces range from $290 to $990 and will be available for a limited time only.

