From the looks of it, the ‘90s aren’t going away any time soon. Whether it’s in the form of a Cher Horowitz-approved skirt suit, a classic shoulder bag, or thong sandals, the iconic decade known for spaghetti straps and slip dresses is one that simply won’t quit — and it’s in just about every category of fashion you can imagine. Case in point: ‘90s jewelry trends. From simple ribbon chokers to chic pearls and shells, the decade brought an undoubtedly wide range of styles to wardrobes everywhere. And now, thanks to the Studs x Susan Alexandra collection, you can add one more trend to your jewelry box: charms.

Chances are you’ve come across one of Susan Alexandra’s whimsical and Instagram-worthy creations on your feed at one point or another. Known for her nostalgic, ‘90s-inspired beaded handbags and accessories, the maximalist-approved designer’s items will bring an undeniable level of cheer to any ensemble. And now, she’s bringing her playful charm to the New York-based ear-piercing studio and jewelry store Studs.

Whether you’re hoping to add a colorful addition to your growing stack of studs or you want something that feels more like a cheeky statement, Susan Alexandra’s collection for Studs has you covered. With single-earring styles designed exclusively for the jewelry brand — along with best-selling styles from Susan Alexandra’s original collection — these earrings will, without a doubt, be some of your favorite pieces.

If you consider yourself more of a minimalist when it comes to your jewelry, opt for the Stick-On Dangle, which is available for $59. Inspired by the iconic stick-on earrings from the ‘90s and early aughts, this enamel earring will look as good on its own as it will stacked with your favorite dainty studs.

For those of you who want something bolder, the Gigi Earring costs $57.50 and is the perfect earring to wear as you welcome in the spring season. Featuring two flower blossoms made with faux pearls and vibrant pink center beads, this earring — which has been approved by its namesake Gigi Hadid — will be one of the coolest ways to sport florals in the new season.

Just in case you want an elevated take on beaded jewelry, the $59 Foam Earring features dainty gold chains with faux pearls and clear beads. Style it for your next formal occasion or wear it to the office.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop the Studs x Susan Alexandra collection below.