Sur La Table Takes Another Step Into The Furniture World With An Indoor Collection

When Sur La Table launched an outdoor furniture collection earlier this year, it seemed like a perfect fit. The kitchen store has been a source for all things cooking and hosting since 1972. So adding the natural next step right before summer — i.e. pieces for serving and eating outside — made perfect sense. It’s only logical that the brand would continue on this path as well, which is exactly what it’s done: On July 20, Sur La Table launched an indoor furniture collection, rounding out its selection with a line that will serve you and your guests just as well come fall.

As with its previous drop, Sur La Table partnered with One Kings Lane to bring these fresh pieces to life and ensure they maintain a certain standard of luxury. The similarities don’t stop there, though. Like the last time, this collection is also comprised of multiple different themes, giving customers of varying styles the chance to find pieces they love.

First up? Coastal grandmother devotees, take note — “Seaside Natural” is undoubtedly your jam. Featuring natural materials, coastal-inspired tones, and a “comfort-first mindset,” it’s got everything you need to create an oasis by the ocean (or, at least, one that looks like it).

The next, “Classic Villa,” is made of a boho-meets-modern mix. Rattan elements like the Sika Designs Frattelino Round Bar Cart give it a laidback, breezy feel, while pieces like the Maude Oval Dining Table add in clean, sleek lines. The “French Modern” theme follows in a similar fashion. It includes a combination of lived-in French style and bold designs, with items like the Weylie Cane Dining Chairs and the Josephina Bar Cart providing the perfect juxtaposition.

“Contemporary Loft,” the final theme, is a bigger departure from the rest. With a mid-century influence, industrial details, and stark, moody contrasts, it’s meant for those who seek a cleaner, more striking look. Designs like the Riya Beechwood Armchair and the Gabby Home Beckett Extension Dining Table make achieving that easy.

You can get a better look at the four themes of Sur La Table’s new indoor furniture collection on its site now, as well as shop the entire drop. Here, a few pieces you don’t want to miss.

