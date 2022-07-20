From neutral-colored linen pants, button-up shirts, cozy sweaters, and comfortable-yet-chic loafers, the coastal grandmother trend is showing no signs of slowing down. If you are still not familiar with the now viral term, think of Erica Barry from the classic movie Something’s Gotta Give. Her sophisticated, casual attire has become the touchstone for those trying to achieve that “I live at the beach” look. And while dressing in this aesthetic is perfect for the summer months, what many are missing out on is the opportunity to extend the coastal grandmother look to the home.

Sara Dahl, owner of Dahlhaus Design Co says the coastal grandmother aesthetic is all about casual but thoughtful pieces that are not solely for decoration, but are intended to be used frequently. “These pieces are well-made, have a timeless design, and the materials are those found in nature – cotton, linen, seagrass, wood and clay,” she shares with TZR.

Envision, if you will, the beach house from Netflix’s Grace And Frankie. The serene home is chic, sophisticated and welcoming — filled with soft patterns and materials that give off the ultimate calming vibe (despite the raucous characters who inhabit the space). Interested in turning your own pad into a calming getaway? Here are six items you can add to your home to help achieve the ubiquitous coastal grandmother trend instantly.

A Cozy Quilt

A quilt that has a minimalist design is key to bringing the coastal grandmother style to your bedroom. A simple, striped pattern will go well with any other neutral accents you’re displaying in your room. If you’re looking to add a pop of color, try a soft blue or taupe.

Wicker Basket

Any coastal grandmother-inspired home needs some sort of wicker basket. Whether you're displaying a collection of items or using it as a piece of decor to keep things organized, a chic basket will add an organic flavor and texture to your home.

Linen Tablecloth

Having the perfect dining room set up will quickly add the perfect coastal vibe to your space. Linen is the one thing that you can always count on to do this. A light, cream color perfectly displays the coastal grandmother aesthetic. It’s a simple touch that will make a big statement.

Neutral Curtains

Crisp, linen curtains will add a soft texture and classic coastal look to your windows. They gently filter the sunlight and the classic ivory color will go along with any decor already incorporated in your space. The lighter shade will deliver the minimalist look ideal for this aesthetic while letting some light in throughout the day to really create the coastal feel in your house no matter where you’re located.

Sea-Inspired Accessories

This ceramic sea shell shaped candle is a subtle addition to your. The warmth of this palm and paraffin wax blend and sandalwood fragrance will create the warmest feeling throughout your entire home. Once you light it after a long day, you’ll feel like you’re relaxing at a house on the beach.

Rattan Decor

Any rattan piece is the perfect decor option for achieving the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic. This beige rattan lamp lends a touch of natural flair to your space. Its white linen shade will diffuse light and provide a soft glow, perfect for anytime of the day. Your coastal space will feel completed once placing this lamp in its perfect spot.