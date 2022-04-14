Sur La Table Now Has Everything You Need For Outdoor Parties — Including The Furniture

Sur La Table has long been a go-to source of home chefs for all the essentials needed to cook and host a meal (since 1972, in fact). This April, though, the brand decided to expand its area of expertise. As of now, you can officially head to Sur La Table to buy outdoor furniture, making it a veritable one-stop-shop for all your backyard summer barbecue needs.

“For 50 years we’ve been committed to a simple idea: Make good food. Invite people. Do it daily,” said the brand in a statement on why now was the right time for this expansion. “Our launch of dining furniture helps our customers accomplish this and make good on our promise to help people make more and gather often.” That launch includes a collection that’s actually comprised of three individual lines, each one with its own distinct aesthetic. Though as you’d expect from the kitchen store, they could all be considered quite classic, making each series easy to style.

First up is the relaxed Castle Collection, which features the transitional-style Thalia Teak Round Outdoor Dining Table and the beachy, white Sawyer Lattice Teak Wing Chair. The rustic-meets-modern Fete Collection is also included, with the versatile Sika Designs George Extension Dining Table and the set of two black Lennox Outdoor Stacking Side Chairs. Finally, there’s the traditional yet bold Heritage Collection, complete with the durable Summer Classics Trestle Stone Table and the luxe Summer Classics Roma Armchair.

Made with help from Sur La Table’s partner (and luxury decor expert) One Kings Lane, it makes sense that these pieces aren’t just stylish, but carefully crafted, too. Materials include solid teak wood, sturdy aluminum, breathable textilene mesh, and more, making for a collection that will withstand the elements (and everyday life) while also making a statement.

Because of that, the new pieces don’t come cheap. The tables in the collection range from $2,600 to $4,840, while the chairs are anywhere from $930 for a pair to $1,630 for just one piece. That said, they’ll provide an elevated feel and comfort to your al fresco dinners that makes their steeper prices worth it.

You can shop the new Sur La Table outdoor furniture collection now on the brand’s site, or click through to see the pieces, ahead.

