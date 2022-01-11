Nordstrom’s Kicking Off 2022 With A Huge Home Sale & It’s Full Of Cozy Finds

Ask any avid shopper, and most will tell you that Nordstrom is a go-to for sales; the retailer frequently hosts massive events with thousands of name-brand products at major discounts. In fact, there are so many throughout the year, it’s hard to choose which ones to focus on — from the half-yearly sales to the Black Friday extravaganzas to the much-anticipated Anniversary Sale, there’s pretty much a never-ending list to choose from. That said, there is one that TZR would argue is worth checking out over the rest, especially if you’re a fan of decor and all things interiors. That would be Nordstrom’s home essentials sale, which is happening now through Jan. 17 and features steals on bedding, kitchen, bath, and much (much) more.

The reason why it’s so worth it? For one thing, it’s timely — the sale is filled to the brim with cozy finds perfect for warming up your home this winter. Case in point: The wealth of candles included, such as picks from buzzy Anecdote Candles and iconic brands such as the elegant Trudon. In addition, there’s also a large selection of bedding; in the offerings, you’ll find soft duvets, plush blankets, and luxurious pillows from beloved names like Boll & Branch, Soho Home, and even Nordstrom’s own line.

The sale is also just huge: At present, there are more than 1,600 items that span basically every home category you could imagine. And, of course, they’re all discounted, so while the markdowns vary, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find some good deals.

That said, things are selling out quickly (no surprise). So, continue on to scope out some of the best deals now, and then head over to Nordstrom’s site to peruse them all before this event ends.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.