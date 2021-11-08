Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Has Started & These Are Home Decor Deals You Need To Know

It’s only early November, but for Nordstrom, the Black Friday deals have already begun. While some brands are holding out for the actual day itself, the department store kicked things off early by marking a large selection of products up to 40 percent off in anticipation of the shopping holiday. Though as with many of Nordstrom’s sales, it is slightly overwhelming. So if you need to narrow things down, you may want to start with its edited home decor section first, which features just a few pages filled with cult-favorite brands and many of their best products.

Labels such as All-Clad, Casper, Our Place, Balsam Hill, and more are included, making this sale not only star-studded, but also rare — deals on these products don’t come often, especially with these kinds of markdowns. Right now, you can snag steals such as All-Clad’s sleek seven-quart slow cooker for $300; a Boll & Branch duvet set for $115; Smeg’s retro toaster for $180; a Le Creuset sauteuse pan for $180; and so much more.

It’s clearly an event you don’t want to miss, and one you’ll want to shop quickly given that things are sure to sell out fast. Head over to Nordstrom’s site to see everything included, or continue on for the can’t-miss deals from the mix.

