Meghan Markle's always been a little more relatable than the rest of the royals, and that includes her style. Not only is she known for incorporating pared-back looks into her lineup of glamorous outfits, but she also frequently wears affordable brands that are easily available to the general public. And luckily, one of her favorites of that bunch is included in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, which means copying the Duchess of Sussex's style just got even more accessible.

Running from now through Jan. 3, the event features thousands of items and tons of brands at up to 50 percent off. One of those is Markle's go-to denim brands, Mother, which she notably wore at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in September 2017. Since then, she's been seen in the label numerous times, often sporting the brand's Runaway and Looker styles.

While the exact pairs she owns are sadly not included in the sale this time, plenty of other Mother jeans are discounted, with most being a whopping 40 percent off. And of course, there are nearly 150 pages of women's clothing included in the markdowns alone, so there's a lot more to peruse if you don't find anything you love from the Markle-approved brand this time.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

So head over to Nordstrom's site now to begin shopping before it's over, or keep scrolling to see The Zoe Report's picks from the sale to help you get started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.