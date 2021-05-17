Prepare Your Patio For Company With Magnolia’s Latest Offerings

Chip and Joanna Gaines won the hearts of interior design enthusiasts everywhere years ago when they first popped up on HGTV. Beloved as much for their modern farmhouse aesthetic as they were for their cute couple banter and family-first approach to business, the duo eventually launched their own label — much to fans’ delight. And with their newly launched Magnolia summer 2021 collection, the shiplap-loving designers are getting customers even more excited to entertain this season, with affordable items for the kitchen, the patio, tabletop, and practically anywhere else you want to spruce up before having company over.

Whether you’re planning for future dinner parties or just looking for a little summer refresh, the new collection is chock full of items to get you into a more seasonal mood. Take your patio for example. Many designers agree that lanterns are an essential for creating a chic and inviting outdoor space, and Magnolia’s latest offerings include a few options (including one in on-trend rattan). Another patio staple? Some potted plants, and you can shop from a few sizes of footed ceramic pots if you’re looking to add in a little more greenery. And if you can’t keep the real varieties alive, no worries: Magnolia’s added some faux plants, too.

Because summer entertaining may also involve more time spent in the kitchen, the new collection also features some wares that will make your culinary adventures feel so much more stylish. In addition to marble spoon rests and matching mortar and pestle, a vintage-inspired juicer, and ice cream scoop and container, there are a ton of goods to display your creations in in all their glory, too. Show off your skills with the help of terracotta serving bowls, a wooden baguette tray, and even a marble and wood cake stand.

Even your table setting can get an upgrade. There are bamboo placemats, rustic-chic flatware sets, and handblown glasses to hold your summer cocktails among other serveware items that practically beg you to host a dinner party.

What makes the collection even more desirable is the fact that it’s so reasonably priced. Pieces start at just $3 (for a small planter) and go up to $168 (for a gold frame mirror), so there’s something for ever decor need as well as every budget. Find a few more highlights from Magnolia’s summer offerings ahead.

