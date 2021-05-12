A Minimalist Furniture Favorite Just Launched Patio-Friendly Pieces

Ready or not, warm weather is on its way (if it hasn’t already popped up where you are). And one of the ways many people are preparing for the season it by sprucing up their patio space to better accommodate al fresco lounging and perhaps even a socially responsible get together or two. If that describes your latest home decor needs, one cult favorite furniture company may just have the perfect solution. As of May 12th, Floyd launched an outdoor furniture collection that makes for an ideal patio update — even if you’ve only got a small amount of real estate to work with.

Beloved for its made-in-the-USA, minimalist, modern designs (you’ve probably seen the brand’s bed frames, sofas, and sectionals pop up in the Instagram feeds of the coolest interior design influencers), Floyd prides itself on offering durable, made-to-last pieces as an answer to the sustainability issue that can plague the home decor industry. And its latest additions are no different. Made of powder-coated aluminum (so they’re weatherproof if you happen to live anywhere that’s not consistently dry and sunny), these tables, stackable chairs, and multipurpose bench are slightly industrial in style, but are simple enough to work in a variety of patio settings. They also come in different configurations of sets, so you can choose what best fits your space.

If you’re like Tracee Ellis Ross and want a bright pop of color in your outdoor zone, there are a few different saturated shades to select from — as well as one minimalists fawn over. Shoppers can choose between Citrine, Jade, Midnight Blue and Off-White.

Prices for pieces start at $265 for a single chair and go up to $2,435 for a set that includes a rectangular table and six chairs, so there are options for every level of outdoor entertaining you might be doing this summer, whether you’re just looking for a simple spot to watch the sunset with a cocktail in hand, or to have friends and family over for dinner under the stars.

