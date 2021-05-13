Dress Up Your Dining Table With This Chic Decor Collab

If you’re an expert (or just aspiring) hostess, you’ve probably been impatiently awaiting the time that it’s safe to entertain at home again. And thankfully, it seems like by summer having friends and family over for a chic, small soiree is a likely option. That said, aside from daydreaming about the charcuterie plate you’re going to artfully prepare or which brand of rosé you’ll be serving, you may want to start thinking about what you’ll need to set the most stunning table — and if you’re in the market for new additions, the new Chairish X Moda Operandi collaboration has you covered.

The go-to retailer for expertly curated vintage furniture, decor items, and more teamed up with the Moda Operandi’s co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo to offer interior enthusiasts — especially those who have plans for summer entertaining — a few different collaborative options. For one, shoppers can partake in a trunk show exclusively on the fashion site that features a selection of Chairish pieces including an art deco bar glassware set, a silver-plated champagne bucket, Mother-of-Pearl-handled flatware, and more items that could help you take your next dinner party up a few notches in the style department.

Over on Chairish, you can not only peruse from a curation of Domingo’s favorites — think Chinoiserie candlestick lamps, a pastel dining table, Murano glass vase, and palm tree sculptures — but also a brand new collection she co-created with the home decor retailer. Moda Domus by Moda Operandi is their exclusive line of products that will dress up any dinner table, indoor or out. The made-to-entertain line of whimsical serveware includes flower-shaped dinner plates, cabbage leaf bowls, scalloped placemats and napkins, and candy-colored tumblers, and other pieces that will inspire you to plan a garden party ASAP.

Moda Domus by Moda Operandi pieces range in price from $86 (for a set of coaster napkins) to $350 (a set of dinner plates) and whether you’re sipping summer spritzes and enjoying seasonal salads on your newly revamped patio or giving your indoor dining room a much-needed upgrade, you’re likely to find at least one stylish table addition what will make you feel totally on top of your hosting game again. Ahead, find some suggestions to help jump start your party planning.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.