If you’ve considered making some lifestyle changes to clear your mind, rid yourself of things that no longer serve you, and surround yourself only with objects that enhance your life, chances are you’ve come across the methods of Marie Kondo. The best-selling author and tidying expert, who’s become a household name for her philosophy on paring down to the key things that “spark joy,” has now built an empire that expands to her own well-curated shop, and her latest offering was created with self-care in mind. The KonMari x Goest collaboration pairs the organizational guru with an LA-based fragrance house for a collection of products for bath, body, and home that can help you create a serene, spa-like atmosphere in your space.

First launched in 2019, the KonMarie shop stocks office essentials, decorative objects, gardening goods, and of course plenty of organizational tools — including a line with The Container Store. It also already kept a nice variety of wellness products like Japanese bath soak, oil diffusers, and incense, but what’s unique about the partnership with Goest is that now Kondo is able to offer her customers a customized fragrance. The collaboration consists of a candle, bath and body oil, botanical diffuser oil, bath salt, and perfume roller in bright-yet-soothing Yuzu Forest. The scent combines a few of Kondo’s personal favorites: The Japanese citrus of its namesake as well as mandarin, freshly cut grass, and woodsy hinoki as a nod to her native country’s hot springs.

The collaboration is available as of April 17 and prices for the products range from $25 to $58. Per Kondo’s signature aesthetic, they’re also minimally designed and packaged to help keep your newly de-cluttered space feeling streamlined. The line has also been released just in time to consider for pampering Mother’s Day gifts, but of course these goods could also help you refresh your own self-care rituals, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.