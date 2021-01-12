When tidying expert Marie Kondo launched her Netflix series about decluttering spaces in 2019, it struck a chord with a lot of people. Since then, organizing the home has practically become a religion, with people lining up for hours outside big-box stores to stock up on clear boxes and lazy Susans to line their pantries with. It should come as no surprise, then, that retailers are continuing to take advantage of this obsession to give the people what they want. And on Jan. 11, that happened yet again with the launch of The Container Store's KonMari collection.

The collaboration was designed by the icon Marie Kondo herself, and as you'd expect, it's a minimalist's dream. But don't assume that means it's small; in fact, it spans multiple categories from closet to kitchen to home office, and includes more than 100 products in total.

Of course, each piece was created with the KonMari ethos at its core, designed in a beautiful, simple way to house items in your home that "spark joy." However, the collection was made with more than that in mind. The lineup also features sustainably sourced materials, including bamboo, ceramic, recycled fiberboard, and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

"When I was looking to develop products, I wanted a sustainable line that would spark joy and deliver the versatility and expertise The Container Store is famous for," said Marie Kondo in a press release. "I am so proud of what we have created together and thrilled that we were able to infuse aspects of my Japanese heritage into the collaboration."

The new collection is also affordable — it starts at $3.99 and nothing runs over $150. But while it's already available on The Container Store's site, note that you'll have to sign in or create a POP! account with the retailer to shop the full collaboration (you can also wait until it drops in-store on Jan. 15).

Or, if you just want to start browsing it now (who could blame you?), continue ahead for the picks you shouldn't miss.

