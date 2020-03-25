Even if you're lucky enough to do what you love for a living, you probably find yourself associating work with stress from time to time (to say the very least). But there are a few small ways to make even the toughest work days a little bit more manageable, and you might be surprised at what a big part your environment plays. That was the concept behind Marie Kondo's new office collection, which is — as you'd expect — absolutely filled with desk organization essentials and joy-sparking accessories that can make your work life a bit more productive as well as chic.

Now that you're likely working from home, your office situation (even if it's a makeshift space in your living room) could probably use a little extra love and attention. For some people, that includes boxes, trays, and other objects that help keep things tidy and your tasks functioning smoothly. Others may find their productivity soars with some aesthetically pleasing objects that bring a smile to their face and maybe even offer a bit of respite from work stress.

Kondo's KonMari shop, launched late last year with joyous, minimalist goods for the home, has all of the above in the new collection. This new category in particular was inspired by her upcoming book, Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life. And while there's a handful of items that are perfect for your desktop — like cable cord-disguising boxes and a concrete set that includes a tape dispenser, pen/pencil holder, and tray — others, such as a zen garden, ceramic flower frog, and felt coaster set, can actually work in so many parts of your home. So when you eventually get back to your usual office, you can use them to spruce up other spaces.

Kondo's new office selections range from $14 to $175, so you don't have to spend a lot to make a big impact on your current work space. That said, if you're in the market for a few goods to get you inspired, see ahead for some key picks from the collection to grab now.

