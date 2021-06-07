Fans Of Jonathan Adler’s Quirky Designs Will Love His Latest Collab

Designer Jonathan Adler has a distinctive style that always emphasizes color, whimsy, and humor. Since selling a collection of his own ceramics to Barneys back in 1993, he’s become a name that’s synonymous with American home decor style. His maximalist aesthetic can be seen in his own line of home goods, in multiple luxury hotels, in his TV show appearances, and in various collaborative partnerships, the latest being a Jonathan Adler x Yellowpop's Collection that allows you to have the iconic designer’s trademark style illuminate your walls.

Yellowpop, an LED neon brand that has previously worked with such stylish names as Diet Prada and jewelry designer Susan Alexandra, chose the interior design guru as the muse for its latest collection of wall art — and the result is a marriage made in whimsical decor heaven. Adler’s aesthetic is already notorious for being colorful and eye-catching, and the neon medium is especially conducive to that.

The collection consists of eight designs, all ranging in price from $290 to $1490, and it includes a few of Alder’s frequent motifs. The pill and the Atlas profile are a few of his most popular Pop Art-inspired subjects, so to create versions of them in LED neon was a no-brainer. There are also text pieces (the kind celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have hanging in their homes) featuring the words “Peace” and “Love.”

Yellowpop

For anyone looking to make a statement with their wall art, and desire an option that’s more out-of-the-box, something from Alder and Yellowpop’s limited edition collection just might be the solution. But fair warning: Don’t add one of these to your home unless you crave a space that’s more effervescent and artfully eccentric — because that’s what they practically guarantee. To get inspired, find a few favorites from the collab ahead.

