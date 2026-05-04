Vroom, vroom. The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kicked off over the weekend, with a packed lineup of parties fueling the buzz. Among them was the NYLON Residency on Thursday and Friday night, where celebrities and content creators alike turned up the glamour — highlighting the intersection of music, fashion, and culture.

Following the success of NYLON’s Residency in Aspen this winter, the publication brought its exclusive party to Miami Race Week. Presented by MINI USA, the two-night event took place at Mary Lou’s, a chic cocktail lounge that opened its doors in January. The takeover was powered by NYLON’s invite-only Membership, featuring pulse-racing DJ sets courtesy of LP Giobbi (Thursday) and Disco Dom (Friday).

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by MINI USA’s Countryman and Cooper 2-Door models parked outside the venue. Between mingling and snacking on race-themed bites, partygoers stopped by the Bio-Oil “fill station” to snag the brand’s cult-favorite skin care oil — a must for staying hydrated in the Miami heat. Among the attendees was social media star Alix Earle, who shut down the dance floor in a body-hugging nude dress alongside pals Harry Hudson, Sally Carden, and Carter Gregory. Others in attendance included Sienna Sacco, Brooke Brazelton, and Lil Twist.

(+) Courtesy Of Diana Zapata BFA (+) Courtesy Of Diana Zapata BFA (+) Courtesy Of Diana Zapata BFA INFO 1/3

“NYLON Membership is about creating spaces where culture moves at race speed,” Bryan Goldberg, CEO of BDG Media, shared in a statement. “For Miami Race Week, we’re bringing our community to Mary Lou’s Miami, where music, fashion, and nightlife converge at the center of one of the city’s most high-energy weeks.” Meanwhile, Joe Cervasio, co-founder and managing partner of Mama Hospitality, was thrilled to partner with NYLON. “Bryan and his team continue to push boundaries across media, publishing, and marketing, while their marquee events consistently set the standard,” he added.

With NYLON’s track record of buzzy parties, it’s only a matter of time before the next one unfolds.