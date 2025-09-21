Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

Despite never checking out Montauk during my time living in New York City, I was somewhat familiar with the quaint area. It’s home to the restaurant and nightclub The Surf Lodge, which attracts the industry’s coolest tastemakers, as well as Gurney’s Montauk Resort. And, of course, the popular vacation destination, tucked away on the easternmost point of Long Island, is famous for its fishing. What I wasn’t aware of, though, is just how peaceful the hotspot is. This was especially the case at the Montauk Yacht Club, where I was fortunate enough to stay during Labor Day Weekend, marking my first time in the town.

I arrived at the hotel after a slightly chaotic travel day (and week, in general), and yet, I instantly felt at ease when I strolled through the lobby, thanks to the calm atmosphere and friendly staff. Situated on Lake Montauk, the club boasts two pools (both indoor and outdoor), a spa, fitness center, tennis and padel courts, and more amenities. With all the different offerings, the spot has something for everyone — couples, families, and even solo travelers. Plus, you’ll find hiking trails, wineries, and golf courses nearby.

And though the hotel’s environment is serene, that’s not to say there’s no action happening at the club. In fact, during my jaunt, I attended the club’s Marina Music Series, an annual event in partnership with Billboard. Bombay Sapphire hosted the evening, while Oliver Benz was behind the DJ booth. Sipping on the alcohol brand’s new Sparkling Lemon drink — which is made from one and a half ounces of Bombay Sapphire and five ounces of sparkling lemonade, in case you want to whip up the tasty cocktail at home — while listening to the DJ put me in the absolute best mood. Meanwhile, for those who can’t pass up a nightcap, the hotel’s outdoor bar is quite the scene, too, with guests mingling and dancing.

Yes, Montauk is likely most visited during the summer; however, the vacation spot is a best-kept secret in the fall. That’s because it’s much less crowded during the season, yet still has plenty to see, from the picturesque fall foliage to buzzy restaurants and bars (head on over to the Montauk Brewing Company for a pumpkin beer). The Montauk Yacht club is opened until the end of November, making it a perfect autumn escape from the hustle and bustle of New York City. Best of all, the hotel is offering 15% off for a two-night stay this season, plus a one-time food and beverage credit.

If you’re interesting in booking a stay with the Montauk Yacht Club, read more about my weekend, below.

The Stay

Montauk Yacht Club offers charming coastal-looking rooms and reimagined 1928 cottages — both of which include original architectural details. Inside, you’ll find Aesop bath products, a Nespresso machine, a 37-inch flat-screen TV, and a curated mini bar. It’s nearly impossible not to get a good night’s sleep here, as the beds were perhaps the comfiest I’ve ever tried — and that’s not an exaggeration. My friend, who joined me for the weekend, and I couldn’t stop gushing over the super-soft Chadfield Beautyrest Euro Top mattresses and comforters.

We had a room facing the lake, which made the experience all the more relaxing. (There’s nothing quite like enjoying a morning coffee on a breezy balcony.) When booking online, you can choose what type of view you’re after — there’s the lake, like our room, beachfront, and courtyard. There’s also the option for connecting rooms, should you be traveling with family or friends.

The Restaurant & Bar

The food and drinks at the hotel’s restaurant and bar, the Ocean Club Montauk, were truly divine. We kicked off the weekend with a dinner at the restaurant, located on the first floor, indulging in cacio pizza, oysters, tuna tartare, steak, and more delicious bites. The next morning, my friend and I grabbed breakfast at the Ocean Club Montauk, where we sat outside, taking in the view of the pool and marina. We both ordered the OC breakfast, a savory plate that comes with sausage, bacon, portobello mushroom, eggs, tomato, and breakfast potatoes. The highlight? The salty potatoes. We checked out the outdoor bar, too, where we chatted over dirty martinis. On the property, the Montauk Yacht Club features a market, which offers a full coffee bar, pre-made breakfast sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, and additional snacks for takeout.

The Amenities

As mentioned, the Montauk Yacht Club has no shortage of amenities and activities for guests. For those who are there for some much-needed R&R, sprawl out on a chair near the outdoor (or indoor) pool. Or, if you can’t snag a seat there, pop a squat in front of the water at the hotel’s private beach area, open exclusively to Montauk Yacht Club guests, which spans 6,000 square feet of sandy waterfront. There’s complimentary access to paddle boards as well, should that pique your interest. Another idea: Get pampered at the spa, where you can opt for one of its restorative massages, meditative yoga flows, and more treatments.

Or, if you’re interested in breaking a sweat during your stay, head over to the fitness center, which is open 24/7. The luxe gym boasts Woodway treadmills, an Octane ADX air bike, a RO rowing machine, strength training equipment, and even group fitness classes. Alternatively, for some sun exposure, grab a friend and hit the hotel’s padel and/or tennis courts.