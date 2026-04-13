It wouldn’t be Coachella without an epic NYLON House party. On Friday night, amid the whirlwind festival weekend, the Desert International Horse Park in Coachella Valley was the place to be, as the publication drew a crowd of movers and shakers from the music and fashion worlds. Presented by Matrix, the affair debuted a new partnership with Katseye (with the buzzy girl group in attendance), signaling the start of the days in the desert ahead.

This year’s NOCTURNA theme transformed the venue into a moody, fashion-forward playground inspired by moonlit ritual and untamed instinct. Guests moved through immersive activations, scored exclusive giveaways, and recharged in the Trident Tri-Different speakeasy and Skechers lounge. The beauty moments couldn’t be missed, either: Neutrogena kept skin glowing with its Hydro Boost Water Gel (with a neon‑blue installation to boot), Sally Hansen offered on-site manicures and exclusive nail art, and e.l.f. stocked attendees with festival-ready essentials.

“What we’re building with NYLON — across membership, events, and a community rooted in music and culture — really comes to life in moments like NOCTURNA,” Bryan Goldberg, the CEO of BDG, said in a press release. “We turned the desert into something special after dark, but more importantly, you can feel how much the NYLON ecosystem is growing every time we activate.”

As for the celebrity turnout, Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry enjoyed the affair, arriving in a bright yellow furry coat. Content creator Tinx looked oh-so cool in low-rise snakeskin pants and a black tank emblazoned with “Come Together.” Then there was The Zoe Report’s editor-at-large, Rachel Zoe, clad in a fuzzy black vest and sequin pants.

Ahead, check out everyone who stopped by the NYLON House event during Coachella.

Katseye

BFA for NYLON

Olivia Holt

BFA for NYLON

Chloe Cherry

BFA for NYLON

Tinx

BFA for Nylon

Evan Ross

BFA for NYLON

Rachel Zoe

BFA for NYLON

Big Sean

BFA for NYLON

Madison Pettis

BFA for NYLON

Cailin Russo

BFA for NYLON

Ariana Madrix