This New Gucci Stationery Is The Luxury Addition Your WFH Setup Needs

Working from home is hardly a glamorous scenario, but leave it to Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele to make it slightly more so. As of Sept. 10, the fashion house’s new Lifestyle collection will be available to shop in select Gucci boutiques and online, bringing with it a bevy of offerings made for working and lounging stylishly (preferably at the same time), including stationery, paperweights, pajamas, and much more.

Though widely available soon, the collection originally debuted in a temporary store in Milan, “Gucci Cartoleria,” on Sept. 5. Until Sept. 17, the location will remain a whimsical take on the traditional Italian stationery store, featuring a wealth of surprises to show off the line. The store was dreamed up by Michele, who wanted visitors to not only view the collection, but enter into an “enchanted hideaway” that turns the traditional lifestyle category on its head: Think flying notebooks, chess sets playing themselves, tiny apartments for mice with Gucci decor, and more. At its core, the spot is a sort of “cabinet of curiosities” — aka an idea that served as the underlying inspiration of the Lifestyle collection itself.

“When I was a child, going to the stationery store and finding pencils, pens, notebooks, games, meant bringing a dream into my daily routine,” said Michele in a press release. “They were fine, well-made objects that spoke of craftsmanship and that, though part of my everyday life, were able to give off a magical, mysterious and wonderful aura. For this reason, presenting the Gucci Lifestyle collection in Milan through the Gucci Cartoleria is a sort of consecration, a tribute that was right for me to pay. So, I imagined a small cabinet of curiosities, a Wunderkammer, like the cave of Ali Baba, that could accommodate these everyday objects and return them to a fairy-tale dimension.”

As for why Michele decided to give these products their own store and an entirely separate line? “I could have included them in the collections long ago, but they were not strictly related to clothing and accessories,” the creative director continued. “That's why I wanted to build a whimsical space where they could be laid out, to restore to everyday life that sense of wonder that makes them so dear to me."

Regardless of his reasoning, the launch comes at a perfect time. Most notably, the drop features a large selection of stationery items ideal for upgrading your home office: notebooks, a letter case, pencil cases, a pen, and more related items are included. Leisure, too, was a major focus of the collection; in the release, you’ll also find satin silk pajamas, sleeping masks, and slippers, among others. And to ensure you take time to play, there are also games and playing cards. Nearly all, of course, feature Gucci’s classic maximalist aesthetic.

Courtesy of Gucci

As expected, the Lifestyle collection is accompanied by a fantastical campaign, which was shot by Max Siedentopf in Tuscany at Castello Sonnino (a 16th-century fortress built by the Medici family). Much like Gucci Cartoleria, the images depict a dream-like scene with Alice in Wonderland-esque surrealism: cards are larger than life, dogs play poker, etc.

If you’re lucky enough to visit Milan during Milano Design Week from Sept. 5-17, you can see the collection at the label’s temporary store at Via Manzoni 19. Otherwise, you can shop Gucci’s Lifestyle pieces starting Sept. 10 in certain Gucci boutiques and online at Gucci.com.