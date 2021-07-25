The Stylish Lawn Game You’ll Actually Want To Display At Your Parties

Ever spent hours carefully decorating your party, only for your eyesore of a cornhole set to singlehandedly ruin the entire look? Yeah, been there. Sure, it doesn’t matter that much — it’s likely not a single guest would ever notice that your bocce balls don’t match your tablescape or that your ping pong table isn’t as modern as the rest of your furniture. But if you’re design-minded at all, you know it’s nice to be able to control the aesthetic of every detail, right down to making sure your outdoor games are as stylish as they are fun.

Unfortunately, though, chic lawn games can be tricky to find. Typically, they come in bright, not-so-pretty colors, and feature cheap fabrics that do absolutely nothing for your party’s appearance. That said, a whole host of new designs have cropped up as of late seeking to change that. Meaning if you’ve been dying to swap out your garish bowling pins or ladder toss set for something that’ll actually enhance the aesthetic of your backyard BBQ, you’re in luck.

Ahead, TZR has rounded up 10 outdoor game sets to help get the party started — in style, of course. Keep scrolling to see them all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.