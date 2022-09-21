This Fall Color Trend Is Sage Green’s Moodier Sister

In early 2022, it seemed like all anyone could talk about was the color sage green. And no wonder: As interior designers told TZR earlier in the year, it’s soothing, it softens any space, and it can act as a neutral. That said, it seems like its popularity is finally winding down, giving way to a few fall color trends that, according to the online marketplace Chairish, are set to dominate interiors in no time.

The predictions come by way of Chairish’s Fall 2022 Trend Forecast, which presents the decor styles and items its data analysts have identified as increasingly in demand. And of course, that includes many things aside from burgeoning hues. Noted in the report were many types of pieces, including hand-carved items, bird motifs, mushroom silhouettes and depictions, and burl wood, to name a few.

However, it was the up-and-coming shades in particular that held our attention upon reviewing the trends. Not only were multiple colors highlighted, but each was fun, unexpected, or simply perfect for fall. To discover what they are, keep scrolling — ahead, you’ll find each hue and a few corresponding treasures to help you incorporate them into your home for the season.

Chartreuse

Chartreuse, a sort of neon, yellow-lime hue, was first in the list of color trends Chairish identified, and it’s not hard to see why people are loving it. With maximalism reaching a fever pitch in interiors, this electric shade is ideal for making a statement. It’s also a great way to infuse some brightness and joy into your home when the dreariness of winter sets in.

Framboise

Chairish also called out “framboise,” or a deep raspberry hue, as a color to know — and honestly, of course this rich fuchsia is trending. Barbiecore and its pink color scheme have taken over everything from fashion to beauty, and home decor is definitely included in its world domination. But even if you’re not trying to create your own Dreamhouse, you can still try this shade. Just take notes from Sienna Miller if you need inspiration: She included pops of pink in her dreamy English cottage, and proved that it can somehow work flawlessly no matter where you place it.

Olive Green

If you liked the sage green trend, you’ll be happy to know its moodier sister, olive, is gaining traction for fall. The color, which Chairish also identified in its predictions, is ideal for adding to your autumnal decor. It adds an earthiness as well as a sense of tranquility to any room; plus, when the holidays roll around, it’ll look ultra-sophisticated with your festive decor.