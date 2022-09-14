This New Joybird Collection Is Basically A Barbie Dreamhouse Starter Pack

You’ve probably heard a lot of chatter about “Barbiecore” lately, and apparently, this pink-heavy trend is only getting started. It’s invading kitchens, wardrobes, and makeup — and now, it’s even coming for entire home collections. That’s right: On Sept. 14, Joybird x Barbie officially launched nine limited-edition furniture pieces, all of which are designed to bring Barbie’s signature, nostalgic style into your space.

But this isn’t just another drop inspired by the forthcoming (and highly anticipated) Barbie movie. This particular lineup actually comes specifically in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse. Thus, it’s essentially a starter pack of designs meant to bring your very own Dreamhouse to life. Expect to see contrasting hues, marble details, golden accents, and curved lines, plus three custom Dreamhouse Fabrics: Dreamhouse Rose Quartz, Dreamhouse Ruby, and Dreamhouse Topaz Teal. It’s an assortment that makes it easy to create a home that’s bright, joyful, and ultra glam — aka everything a Barbie-approved home should be.

The Barbiecore trend may be here to stay for a while, but this collaboration definitely won’t be. Start bringing your very own grown-up Dreamhouse to life by heading to Joybird’s site, or by shopping the selection of TZR’s favorite products from the new line below.

