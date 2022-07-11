When It Comes To Maximalist Decor, Designers Are Raving About These Brands

When TZR reached out to interior designers to get their go-to maximalist decor brands for this story, they confirmed what everyone’s been seeing firsthand. “Maximalism is alive and well!” Allison Wright, Jr., residential designer at Metal + Petal, tells TZR. And while many just chalk this up to the “coming-out-of-COVID syndrome,” there’s also a simpler explanation for the recent embracing of the statement-making look. “Mixing pattern, shape, and color allows one's style (or styles) to really shine,” explains Wright of its virtues.

Let’s be real, though: You probably don’t need any convincing to join in on the maximalist movement. If you’re here, you’re likely already on board (or at the very least, curious) and prepared to start dropping cash on loud, colorful, and personality-filled pieces. The best place to start, in that case? Wallpaper, of course, says Mel Bean of Mel Bean Interiors. “Whether classic icons from Schumacher, unique designs from Cole & Son, or the exceptionally bold designs of Flavor Paper, the right wall covering can provide instant character to even the most simple of spaces,” she explains.

If you want to take things to the next level with your maximalist decorating, Bean says you should then layer patterned fabrics in the form of drapes or upholstery. “The trick is to have enough variation in the scale of the combined patterns, with some element of continuity, such as a color, that is carried through each selection. There is so much room to express your creativity and a reflection of your own personality.”

In other words, the options are endless for exploring maximalist style — and so, too, are the brands making maximalist pieces. You’ve got the strategy for how to shop them; now, find the ones worth your money, ahead.

Walnut Wallpaper

According to Victoria Adesanmi, founder and principal of Aesthetics Studios, maximalism is all about taking risks in texture, color, and print. “Walnut’s wallpaper does exactly that, allowing you to add texture to any room,” she says.

Jungalow

Adesanmi’s other go-to for maximalist decor? “We can’t discuss this style without mentioning the maximalism queen herself — Justina Blakeney,” she says. “[Her brand] Jungalow offers a variety of colorful home decor and furniture.”

Ludlow & Veh

Alex Alonso of mr. alex TATE Design tells TZR he’s had the pleasure of working with Ludlow & Veh on designing cushions for a project, and appreciates the brand’s eye for mixing patterns and textures. “Ludlow & Veh works with sourced, vintage fabrics to create cushions that take on a new life,” he says. “I love its push to bold, whimsical design. The quality and workmanship is fantastic and its attention to detail is precise.”

House Of Hackney

For Alonso, there is something “so granny, Victorian chic” about House of Hackney. “I get lost in its patterns and prints,” he says. “It's moody and layered and really adds so much depth to any design. It always creates an unexpected pop in any room.”

Kendra Dandy

Dominique Fluker, founder of virtual boutique interior design firm DBF Interiors, says she looks to artist Kendra Dandy for funky and eclectic art. “Her pieces embody so much color, texture, uniqueness, and funkiness,” Fluker tells TZR. “You can count on her to keep the originality within her work, as no art piece is the same!”

The Inside

Wright considers The Inside a great retail source for bold prints and color. “Although the furniture selections are classic silhouettes and forms, The Inside provides numerous upholstery options,” she says. “Selecting a matching wallpaper to go with your fabric choice is a striking maximalist move!”

Ngala Trading Co.

For “sigh-worthy, swoonable lighting fixtures,” John McClain of John McClain Design says you must check out Ngala Trading Co. “[Its selection runs] the gorgeous gamut from leather chandeliers to porcupine pendants,” he says. “Yes, you heard me right!” Then, while you’re “oohing and ahhing over the lighting,” McClain recommends checking out the brand’s “amazing collection of poshly patterned pillows” as well.

TOV

According to McClain, you should “prepare for some eye-twinkling design at ridiculously reasonable rates” when you visit TOV. As the designer explains, the brand is particularly adept at “quirkily inventive” casement pieces and occasional chairs. “[Its] entire collection and catchphrase, ‘Don’t Be Boring,’ really embrace the meaning of maximalism.”

Kyle Bunting

Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design says Kyle Bunting is one of her favorites for maximalist decor “because the sky is the limit with its cowhide rugs that can be made into any color combination.”

Perigold

Brittany Farinas of House of One names several brands as sources for maximalist pieces, but for great finds in nearly every category, she heads to Perigold. It’s a “great platform that offers a variety of upholstery items, case goods, lighting, and accessories” in this particular style, she says.