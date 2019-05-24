The Target Pool Float Your Labor Day Weekend Party Needs

Labor Day may soon be here, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop planning your summer parties just yet. In fact, August and September are often some of the hottest months of the year, meaning there are plenty of weekends left for splashing around in the backyard — and nothing gets you pool-ready quite like an epic pool float. Yes, in recent years, the novelty items you enjoyed as a kid have become summer staples for, well, everyone. And, every year, it seems the float options become more and more extravagant.

While unicorns, flamingos, and ice cream-shaped floaties will always have their place in a pool, upgrades are getting bigger and better. For example, brands like Funboy and Target are now embracing party floats that are made to carry more than one person. Five-person island floats are designed to sit in the middle of a pool or lake and come with cup holders and tray holders so you can lounge, sip, and snack to your heart's content without moving a muscle — and do so with a few of your closest pals.

And if you're one to frolic and play in the water, there are plenty of float options for you, too. Volleyball nets, basketball sets, inflatable slides, and even sea-saws are available now and ready to join your next pool extravaganza. And if the thought of blowing up a giant pool slide exhausts you, don't fret, many of these larger floats come with pumps to make your life easier and help you save some breath.

For the hostess with the mostest, there are tons of pool floats that'll make your life easier. With floating drink holders, coolers, and mini-bars at your fingertips, you won't need to run around your backyard pouring drinks or grabbing beverages for guests hanging by the pool. Just throw your chilled drinks in some inflatable carrying floats with a little bit of ice and let them naturally graze around the pool. You can also put canned wine and soft drinks in individual floats and pass them to guests while they splash around. You literally have an inflatable bartender.

And for all you solo-fliers out there, the float options to do so are in abundance. Upgrade your flat lounger and try a reclining option or floating chair. Flat floating beds are also still available but in cooler silhouettes like pink convertibles and rosé bottles. Sorry, unicorn and donut floats, you may have been replaced. Indeed, the latest floats will make you want to hang in the pool even when you don't have company. And who would blame you?

Last but not least, dog-lovers can rejoice, as well. Brands now offer puppy-friendly floats so your furry friends can join in on the summer fun, too! Just plop Fido on a floating mat and let him take in a little sun and water as you float beside him.

Are all these options making you want to add all the floats to cart? To help you get started on the pool party prep, ahead, you'll find 25 amazing floats that will turn your pool (or any body of water for that matter), into a summer oasis. Enjoy!

Target Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Play Center Swimming Pool Water Slide Accessory $144.99 see on target This inflatable slide comes with sprinklers built in to maximize the fun.

Frontgate Butterfly Float $109.97 see on frontgate Your pool selfies just got an upgrade.

Walmart GoPong Pool Lounge Inflatable Beer Pong Table with Social Floating, 6' Long $29.99 see on walmart Your pool parties will never be the same again.

Walmart SPORTSSTUFF 54-1852 Noodler 2 Person Pool N' Beach Lounge Lake Float Raft $66.66 see on walmart Make a date of it with this two-person raft.

Funboy Disco Dome $299 see on funboy Turn the pool into a dance floor with this disco-themed float.

Anthropologie Vera for Anthropologie Sunshine Lounger Pool Float $58 see on anthropologie No lazy afternoon is complete without a pretty lounger to help you soak up the sun.

JOYIN Inflatable Pool Float Set Volleyball Net & Basketball Hoops Balls $24.99 see on amazon Make sure your guests never get bored with this volleyball net and basketball hoop set.

Amazon Jasonwell Inflatable Rainbow Cloud Drink Holder Floating Beverage $14.99 see on amazon Hey — your drinks need a comfy place to float, too.

Walmart SwimWays Spring Float Paddle Paws Dog Pool Float, Large $80 see on walmart So do your furry friends, at that.

Overstock 72-Inch Inflatable Blue Love Seat Swimming Pool Float with Convertible Foot Rest $54.99 see on overstock This massive love seat is made for all-day lounging.

Burke Decor Deluxe Sit-On Float in Red $85 see on burke decor Make it a rock-and-roll-themed event with this Rolling Stones-inspired float.

Pottery Barn Round Lounger Pool Float $129 see on pottery barn The whole group will be able to chill on Pottery Barn’s large round lounger.

Urban Outfitters Inflatable Bag Toss Pool Float Game $25 see on urban outfitters Cornhole isn’t just for the yard, anymore.

PoolCandy Holographic Oyster Swimming Pool Raft $49.99 see on macy's No one will be able to miss you on PoolCandy’s holographic oyster raft.

Sunnylife Inflatable Lilo Chair $75 see on sunnylife Kick up your feet — this neon chair comes with a matching ottoman to let you recline while you soak up the rays.

Funboy x Barbie Plane $99 see on revolve Stuck at home? This funky plane lets you pretend to be destination-bound.

Ban.do Beach Please! Buddy Heart Innertube $48 see on ban.do This adorable innertube comes with the buddy system built in.

Revolve Funboy Retro Phone Floatie $49 see on revolve The ideal place to lounge while you gab.

Dick's Sporting Goods Drift and Escape Pool Chaise Lounge Float $149 see on dick's sporting goods You won’t find anything chicer than this sleek striped lounger.

Bed Bath & Beyond Swimline Log Flume Joust Pool Float Set $43.99 see on bed bath & beyond Beware — things can get intense quickly with these inflatable boppers.

Overstock 71"-Inflatable Floating Drink Holder with 28 Holes $43.49 see on overstock No one will ever have to leave the pool for refreshments again.

Target Swimline 33" Inflatable 3-Piece Poker Game Deck and Chairs with Waterproof Playing Cards $62.49 see on target Thought playing cards were off-limits in the pool? Think again.

Intex Inflate-A-Bull Pool Float $49.99 see on intex This inflatable bull is pretty much a guaranteed party starter.

Sunnylife Inflatable Mermaid Ring Toss Game $35 see on amara Test your skills and make your pool look cute with Sunnylife’s mermaid ring toss game.