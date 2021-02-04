CB2's New Collab Features This Massive Decor Trend

Modern furniture brand CB2 has long been a favorite of home decor enthusiasts (including those on a budget), but when it partners with an in-demand designer you especially don't want to miss out on the coveted, limited edition pieces — which are quick to sell out. This is likely to be the case with its latest collab, a CB2 x Ross Cassidy collection. This isn't the first time the two have paired up, and considering the fact that their latest endeavor is filled with some of the biggest trends for 2021, it's practically guaranteed to be an equally massive hit with customers.

You might recognize Cassidy, a South Africa born, Los Angeles-based designer from his time on the unfortunately short-lived Bravo series Million Dollar Decorators. What earned him a spot on the show was his reputation for cool, current, and luxurious designs, which he expertly executed for a celebrity client roster that includes Amber Valetta and Sia. Since first collaborating with CB2 a few years back, his chic, minimalist style can now be achieved by non A-listers, too, and their new collection is sure to provide a ton of home makeover inspiration to those who have been stuck at home, reimagining their spaces.

As always, the designer created his latest products to be equal parts classical and playful, which can be seen in both the nod to vintage silhouettes as well as the soft geometric shapes — one of the hottest design trends of the moment. The exaggerated curvature of the sofas, chairs, and headboards make them ideal statement pieces for living rooms and bedrooms. The collection is also filled with winter-friendly textures like sheepskin, velvet, suede, and bouclé which can instantly amp up the cozy factor and have been popping up all over celebrity homes.

Launched this week, the latest CB2 x Ross Cassidy collection ranges in price from $299 (for a textured ottoman) to $3,797 (for a 3-piece sectional sofa). If past collabs are any indication, these pieces are likely to move fast, so if you're looking to make a luxurious, star-worthy statement in your home ASAP, you'll probably want to get one while you can.

