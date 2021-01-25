When the velvet sofa trend made a resurgence a few years ago, it seemed like it became ubiquitous overnight. Everybody had one, which catapulted the opulent fabric into popularity in various other parts of the home. Suddenly, you couldn’t open Instagram without seeing a pink chair or green pillow made from the trendy material. And while it seems like, by now, its pervasiveness would have rendered it cliché, it’s somehow held on strong all this time. In fact, the velvet furniture trend is only increasing in demand in 2021.

The proof is in its celebrity following. Though, yes, you may not be seeing those first viral velvet pieces as much these days, A-listers are adopting the trend in new ways in droves. The latest to jump on board? Tracee Ellis Ross, who showed off a shiny gray sofa on Instagram this January.

The Black-ish star is no stranger to bold decor; Ross has a whole room basically dedicated to the color blue in her home, complete with a couch that matches the walls. So it makes sense that she’s one of the latest to embrace this trend in a major way, opting to incorporate the fabric via a large piece rather than with something more subtle, like curtains or a pillow.

That said, Ross did choose an understated gray silver for her piece, which is slightly less bold than the typical way celebrities are incorporating the statement into their homes as of late. Thandie Newton is another actor who's gotten on board with velvet, with a decidedly louder fabric that features a burnt orange striped pattern. And multiple celebrities have purchased golden yellow furniture in the luxe material, including Mandy Moore and Victoria Beckham, among others.

With such a stylish following, it's clear that velvet furniture is on its way to being the It decor item yet again. So if you're ready to take it on — or just add to your growing collection — continue on. A few stunning pieces to shop are ahead.

