Anyone in-the-know understands that you don’t always have to spend a lot for a fashion-forward closet or potent skin-care formulas. Just look at the polished styles from brands like Everlane and Missoma that still often clock in at under $200. Or The Ordinary's effective-yet-inexpensive products that have reached cult-favorite status. And it’s the same story with holiday gifts: You don't need to spend a bundle for something special. This list of 23 holiday gifts under $50 proves that beautiful things can come in inexpensive packages.

In this price category, there are options for every fashion girl, skin-care obsessee, and aesthetic-driven friend on your holiday shopping list. For the person who loves to try out new beauty products, look to the tech-y LADUORA’s Velve Rejuvenating Facial Wand and Serum Kit. For your minimalist friend, consider Tenoverten’s neutral nail polish trio. And the hostess in your group will adore the Verishop x Hawkins NY Barware Bundle. And, yes, all of these impressive gifts really are under $50.

Scroll below to see and shop gifts under $50. With all of the options below, you’re sure to find something to please even those with the most specific of tastes. (Just try to resist buying all these goodies for yourself.)

Top Pick: Best Overall

For a unique gift that will bring a little serenity into their space, turn to this kit from Modern Sprout. It features everything needed for the recipient to flex their green thumb and grow their very own aloe plant. (It’s also pretty much foolproof for those new to plant parenthood.) Included is a sunshine-hued bamboo pot, non-GMO aloe seeds, coconut soil and growing medium, and plant food. As a bonus, the kit also features an aroma reed diffuser for even more tranquility.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Gifts that provide interactive experiences always stand out, and this botanical treat is a pleasure to the senses.

Top Pick: Best Budget

This spa-worthy gift will leave plenty to spare in your $50 budget, but it still feels über-indulgent. Inspired by the Thai practice, this reusable poultice is full of soothing herbs like turmeric and plai, and can be heated or steamed and then applied to the face for a warm and relaxing facial massage. In addition to its calming properties, the practice can also help to reduce puffiness and add a healthy glow to the complexion.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The gift of self-care will never not be appreciated, and this herbal facial poultice feels especially unique.

Top Pick: Best Splurge

Currently on sale for $48, this barware bundle is an excellent choice for the friend who is always hosting the group. With durable borosilicate glass straws, Portuguese linen napkins, and white marble and brass coasters, they’ll find themselves reaching for this cool kit whenever they whip up a batch of their famous craft cocktails.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This bundle provides a number of hosting essentials, and its minimalist style will complement anyone’s home and kitchen aesthetic.

A Pair Of Huggie Hoops

Everyday gold hoops are the fashion-girl accessory that has even Hailey Bieber’s stylish stamp of approval. If your friend’s jewelry collection is missing this essential, score them a pair like these Oma The Label earrings. For a twist on the trend, they feature a braided design and are crafted from 18-karat gold-plated brass.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The twisted design adds an unexpected detail to this versatile set of baubles.

A Frame-Worthy Puzzle

This 800-piece puzzle is another interactive gift, and one that can provide hours of entertainment. Better yet, it features a lovely and inspiring illustration from a female artisan based in Spain. It even comes with a tube of sealant, so your recipient can save and frame the puzzle once they’ve completed it.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: In addition to all the fun it’ll provide, this puzzle is also its own frame-worthy work of art.

A Prettily Patterned Candle

Candles are inherently giftable, yes, but they also have a bit of a reputation for being a little basic. Not these babies, though. This line of jar candles feature contemporary patterns allover their ceramic containers. One standout is the Ares candle, thanks to its exotic jar that features a pattern full of golden cheetahs and greenery. The Ares fragrance has notes of cedarwood, sage, and eucalyptus, and all of the candles are made from a sustainably sourced palm wax blend.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: These candles can serve as decorative pieces as well as functional home fragrance, thanks to those gorgeous patterns.

This Matcha Mask

Ideal for normal to oily skin, this water-activated powdered face mask boasts a clean, vegan, and 100 percent natural formula. With ingredients that include matcha green tea and sea kaolin clay, it works to control oil, gently firm, and brighten the skin for an overall healthy complexion. Terra Beauty Products is also a plastic neutral company and plants a tree for every order placed, so this is a purchase you can feel good about.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With natural ingredients and an effective formula, this is a clean beauty buy that’s a treat for both the planet and your skin.

A Modern Vase

Decorative little objects can make a space feel both lively and lived-in — and they make great gifts! Standing at five and a half inches tall and crafted from brass-coated iron, this spherical vase from Easton Studio shines bright with its gleaming golden hue. Whether filled with a fresh bouquet, dried flowers, or even feathers, it’ll make a statement where ever it sits.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This modern, bulbous vase is seriously striking despite its small size.

A Set Of Champagne Coupes

The holidays are a time of celebration and when the champagne starts flowing, they can reach for these crystal coupes. Made from lead-free crystalline glass, this set of coupe glasses is inspired by the Jazz Age and feature a smooth bowl and long, thin stem. Not only elegant, that lengthy stem will also help their bubbly beverage maintain its cool temperature as they sip. They’re even dishwasher-safe.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With their graceful silhouette and smooth cut, these coupes are worth cheers’ing to.

An Embellished Sweatshirt

The hoodie gets a haute upgrade in this piece from Something Navy. In a delicate blue hue, it features plenty of fresh, feminine details like a lace-up neckline, a satin drawcord tassel, blouson sleeves, and statement cuffs. It’s just the thing for when you want to feel a little sophisticated — yet still comfy — on the weekends.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Unexpected, fanciful accents make this sweatshirt a statement piece of loungewear.

An Elegant-Edgy Choker

An unexpected accessory to all their holiday party outfits, this velvet choker can be tied with a bow in back and comes complete with a dangling, delicate Swarovski faux pearl. Courtesy of Joomi Lim, the moody black hue will compliment any look and each polished pearl necklace is made in NYC.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The elegant-meets-edgy style of this choker is destined to make a statement.

A Dewy Cheek Balm

This miracle balm delivers a dewy flush of color to the cheeks. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and cushiony marshmallow root, it’s plush to the touch as it plumps and hydrates skin, leaving behind a long-lasting glossy glow and pearlescent finish. Use it as a highlighter-meets-blush hybrid.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This game-changing product offers a lit-from-within glow and subtle flush that’s just so pretty.

A Pair Of Cozy Slippers

Slippers are the kind of gift that anyone could use, no matter their lifestyle — and especially when the chilly winter weather rolls around. (Who wants to walk across cold tiled floors?) This plush pair of slippers from Madewell is covered in super soft recycled faux fur in two shades of lavender. It features dual straps and an open back for an easy, slip-on style.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The lavender hue of these slippers is playful and pretty, while the construction makes them incredibly comfortable.

These Weighted Bangles

Help them meet their 2022 wellness goals head-on. Each of these bangles weigh in at a half pound and can be worn on the wrists or ankles. They’ll add a comfortable resistance to any workout, from pilates to walking to strength and core training. They can even be worn throughout everyday errands, adding an element of fitness to any chore or activity.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: A cool upgrade to boring old dumbbells, these weighted bangles are fit for a whole array of workouts and activities.

This Mega Lippie Collection

If their lippie collection is lacking — or they just can’t own enough colors — then this beauty gift set from e.l.f. Cosmetics makes for a seriously impressive gift. It features 10 matte lipstick pencils in some of the brand’s bestselling shades. The pigment-rich formula glides on smoothly and is enriched with vitamins A, C, and E, so it hydrates as it adds its wash of saturated color.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This gift set is a great value for its price and offers the opportunity for limitless lip looks.

A Chic Little Crossbody

The modern lines and handle of this crossbody will earn it a spot among their M.V.P. pieces. Courtesy of Olivia Miller, the bag can also be worn and carried a variety of ways including as a crossbody, as a handbag, and even as a fanny pack by securing the strap on the back hoop. A magnetic snap, neutral faux leather, and gold hardware complete the accessory.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The wide circle hoop is so different, while the neutral color keeps this bag versatile.

Neutral Nail Polishes

A set of nail polishes is an excellent gift under $50 — but while you may be tempted to purchase some super trendy shades, a set of neutrals guarantees that the recipient will be reaching for them constantly. This soft, creamy trio comes with three Tenoverten polishes (Baxter, Jane, and Houston) all of which are cruelty-free, vegan, and free of eight toxic chemicals often found in nail products.

Why It’s TZR-Beauty: As far as clean beauty brands go, Tenoverten is one of the greats (as is this set of dainty hues!).

A Wintery Accessory

When the winter wind begins blowing their tresses all astray, they can tie their hair back with this chic velvet scrunchie. The soft velvet fabric is kind to strands, and the bow is a festive, feminine detail. Available in blue, beige, grey, and scarlet, just imagine how effortlessly elegant it’ll look paired with a classic black turtleneck.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With their cool, French-girl style, these velvet scrunchies make for fun stocking stuffers.

A New Year Planner

Whether they’re totally Type A or have set a resolution to be more organized in the new year, this 18-month planner is a great fit. With a graphic linear pattern adorning the cover, it’s open-dated with clean grid calendar views and lined note pages. Plus, it’s crafted from environmentally friendly tree-free paper.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The geometric cover is crisp and modern, and this gift will prove its usefulness in the days, weeks, and months to come.

A Calming Tea Blend

Each sip of this yummy tea blend will soothe away the stress thanks to the addition of ashwagandha root, believed to calm the nervous system and serve as an organic remedy for anxiety. Additionally, the ingredients list boasts apple pieces, strawberry leaves, elderflower petals, and cranberry for a fruity, cherry-flavored taste.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Specialty blends of tea like this feel luxe, and they’ll love its calming capabilities.

This Paperclip Bracelet

With a classic and cool paperclip design, this gilded bracelet is thoughtfully handcrafted in Dallas, Texas. Its 14-karat gold-filled paperclip chain means it’s less susceptible to tarnishing and it’s even hypoallergenic, so it’s safe for those with sensitive skin and those who never want to take it off.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With its downtown, cool-girl charm, this bracelet is all set to become their new signature piece.

A Cozy Scarf

This blanket scarf will complement any outerwear look, from classic wool trench coats to fur-trimmed puffers. It’s ideal for bundling up, and its large size allows it to also be used as a wrap. Plus, its ultra-soft fabric is reminiscent of cashmere (although it’s totally machine-washable) for a luxurious feel.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This cold-weather essential combines warmth and style, thanks to its substantial size, buttery soft fabric, and cool color palette.

A Carry-All Market Tote

From trips to the farmer’s market to the beach (once the weather warms, of course,) this tote will get plenty of play. Handmade by female artisans in Bali, this sustainably sourced bag is crafted from rattan straw for a natural, organic feel. And with its total height measuring in at just over 20 inches, rest assured that it can handle carrying all of the essentials.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The handcrafted quality of this bag makes it feel incredibly special, and the effortless rattan design elevates it to must-have status.

What are some unique gifts under $50?

To avoid giving generic gifts, pay special attention to gifts that feature handmade craftsmanship — like the Go Rings Paperclip Bracelet and Poppy & Sage Charlotte Tote — for a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind feel. Also look to gifts that have an interactive quality, such as the Jiggy No Rain No Flowers Puzzle and the Modern Sprout Grounding Aloe Kit Above.

What are good gifts for men under $50?

The same gift-giving golden rule applies when it comes to holiday shopping for men: Just think about the recipient’s personality and what makes them tick. But if you’re still at a loss, focus on gender-neutral gifts that anyone can use. Gifts like the Poketo 18-Month Planner and the Verishop x Hawkins NY Barware Bundle are incredibly useful, no matter the recipient’s gender identity.