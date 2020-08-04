While a royal wardrobe includes diamond tiaras and fanciful gowns, Britian's younger generation including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle mix designer pieces with items from High Street. In fact, some of Meghan Markle's favorite affordable brands are the same ones many shoppers in L.A. and New York turn to when on the hunt for great basics. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as Markle has called NYC home and is now a bonafide Los Angeles resident alongside her husband Harry and son Archie.

Markle has long-favored Canadian brand Aritiza, opting for dresses, belts, and coats from the brand over the past few years. She's also long supported her friend Misha Nonoo's label, shopping the crisp tailored separates from the brand. But, additionally direct to consumer labels Everlane and Cuyana have been in heavy rotation for Markle, whose style skews polished and laid-back. Below, find five under-$200 brands Markle always has in her closet, and shop pieces from the same labels to add to your own.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands: Everlane

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Markle has opted for a number of pieces from Everlane's minimalist, affordable line of clothes and accessories. The Day Market Tote add simple polish to her denim and button-down combo. She styled Everlane's bag with Sarah Flint's Natalie flats $345, Mother Denim Looker ankle jeans and Misha Nonoo's Husband shirt $185.

Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands: Mother Denim

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Jeans may not be top of mind when it comes to a royal wardrobe, but Markle has favored Mother's sleek styles for more laid-back occasions. She's been spotted in the Runaway bootcut and Looker fray jeans both numerous times.

Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands: Missoma

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's jewelry is generally simple, and minimalist but trendy jewelry label Missoma has made it into Markle's collection of go-tos. In fact, shes worn a number of styles from the brand's range of rings, bracelets, and necklaces.

Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands: Cuyana

RICK RYCROFT/AFP via Getty Images

Cuyana's simple totes and more fashion-forward chain bag (as seen above) have become regular features for day-to-day use. She also loves the brands leather Triple Zipper weekender bag.

Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands: Sarah Flint

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These Sarah Flint sandals have made headlines since 2018 for being her absolutely favorites, so it comes as no surprise that she has quite a few other pairs from the brand like its '100' pumps and pointed-toe flats in a range of colors. The label has earned other celeb fans including Serena Williams, Margot Robbie, and Emma Roberts.

Meghan Markle's Favorite Brands: Club Monaco

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle often favors lightweight floaty mid-length dresses including styles from mid-end retailer Club Monaco. To get Markle's look, try a subtle blue and white print style worn with simple T-strap sandals or polished heels.