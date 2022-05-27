If there was one print that defined 2021 (and possibly even 2020), it had to be checkerboard. Mandy Moore had a checkerboard rug in her home. Dusen Dusen’s check coverlets dominated influencers’ bedrooms. It even made its way into fashion, replacing plaid as fall’s official pattern. Yet while it continues to make appearances in new collections, it finally seems to be waning as the current favorite. Now, designers say a few newly popular print trends are about to steal its thunder.

Before diving into those, though, it’s worth exploring some expert insights into how to use prints in your home. According to interior designer Tina Ramchandani, founder of Tina Ramchandani Creative, one of the most important things to keep in mind when decorating with patterns is not to overload the space. “Most of the textiles we use are solids or textures, and I typically select one to two prints to feature,” she says. “If it doesn't feel right, let it go! I'm constantly eliminating, so if you're unsure, it's probably wrong.”

Additionally, pay attention to the scale and color when mixing and matching. “I like to ensure there's one color that threads through the patterns as well as solids and textures,” Ramchandani continues. As for scale? “I don't love when both patterns are the same scale or they really compete. The large pattern will always be the more dominant, and the smaller scale will be the supporting actor.”

These tips are especially important considering the nature of 2022’s most prominent trends, all of which, like checkerboard, are quite bold. “Everyone is embracing their homes and choosing to have fun with their decor,” Ramchandani shares. “Safe is out, and interesting and unique is in.”

But don’t let that intimidate you. Check prints showed that they were versatile enough for nearly any space, and the latest trends are the same — especially when you have Ramchandani’s expert advice in hand. Find the designer predictions for 2022, ahead.

Bold Geometric Patterns

Beware, checkerboard print — a new geometric pattern is taking your place. Or a few, that is. In fact, several interior designers revealed to TZR that bold geometric prints in general are on the rise. “Typically used in more modern or contemporary spaces, [they’re] now combined with different styles, such as mid-century modern, bohemian, transitional, and glam,” says Maria Castillero, lead interior designer at Spacejoy, of this trend.

And again, it’s not just one you’ll be seeing. According to Leslie Murphy, owner and creative director at Murphy Maude Interiors, new interpretations of the classic checkerboard are popping up, such as the prints in her Mable Originals collection in collaboration with artist Khara Woods. And Jade Joyner, co-founder and principal designer of Metal + Petal, told TZR this April that plaid is “officially the new geometric pattern to embrace,” especially when it comes to bedding.

As for how to use them, Eda Bejko, an interior designer at Spacejoy, loves a geometric wallpaper “paired with touches of burnt orange, natural greens, and light wood tones” as it bring visual interest into any space. She also recommends incorporating texture to create contrast with the geometric pattern by adding in a jute rug or macramé accent pieces.

Nature-Inspired Prints

Society’s reconnection with nature has influenced a lot of home trends in the past few years — including, most recently, patterns. Yelena Moroz Alpert actually dubbed flower patterns 2022’s hottest interior design trend in the Wall Street Journal, and Heather Wise, lead interior designer at Spacejoy, confirms this for TZR. “I anticipate that we’ll see more nature-inspired prints such as leaves and florals that will continue to drive the organic and earthy trends into the home,” she explains. “These prints are easy to add into a home and I’d suggest [incorporating them through] pillows or wallpaper.”

Animal Prints

We’ve seen tiger-print pillows on Tracee Ellis Ross’ couch and zebra-covered ottomans in Brooke Shields’ living room. According to designers, this trend is only going to get bigger. “After years of minimalism and neutral colors, we’re seeing that a lot of people are turning to maximalism patterns and colors to add personality into spaces,” says Wise. “With this trend gaining traction, we are seeing a rise in animal prints.”

Of course, this look can be a lot, even for those who are maximalists at heart. So if you’re not quite ready to go all in and need a more approachable option, Wise suggests “adding in animal print pillows or artwork.” Though if you are all about it? “I love a bold animal-print wallpaper — it’s great in a powder bath or front entry,” she continues.