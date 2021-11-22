The Maximalist Decor Trend Everyone Will Be Trying 2 Months From Now

The year 2021 was an exciting one for trends. After being stuck at home, people around the world finally decided to ditch the minimalist, all-white aesthetic in their spaces and adopt some new, bolder designs. In came cottagecore, pastels, and squiggles to replace the beige that dominated the past few years; the time for joy and experimentation had finally returned. Fortunately, one could say the same about the 2022 home decor trends that interior designers predict. Because while some parts of our lives are going back to normal, it seems an embrace of the fun, cheerful, and daring at home isn’t going anywhere.

That’s not to say that none of 2021’s trends are saying goodbye; there are some you likely won’t be seeing much of come the new year. “Mid-century modern seems to have been making an exit as a popular trend,” Beth Diana Smith, the CEO and principal designer of Beth Diana Smith Interior Design, tells TZR of the widely used style.

However, most of last year’s most popular trends are simply predicted to evolve and adapt, rather than get replaced completely. And, as Kim Armstrong of Kim Armstrong Interior Design says, many will be just as exciting. “2022 is going to be a fun year to watch trends!” she tells TZR. “There are so many influences that are smashing together to pave [their way]. We have the ‘coming out of COVID’ syndrome. We, of course, have supply chain issues. And, we have a wave of younger idealistic thinkers and trendsetters entering the home-decorating phases of their life. All of these things will come into play.”

Courtesy of Kim Armstrong Interior Design

As for what that will mean in terms of how last year’s trends are transforming, and the new styles that will be popping up? Keep reading — the 2022 predictions from top interior designers are ahead.

Reusing & Repurposing

According to Stephanie Purzycki, co-founder and CEO of The Finish, shopping secondhand is set to be the biggest trend of 2022. “With supply chain crunches around the world and a global focus on eco-friendliness, purchasing vintage, antique, or pre-loved pieces is a way to circumvent the long manufacturer lead times, while also reducing your carbon footprint,” she tells TZR.

She’s not the only one who thinks so. Armstrong also names reusing and repurposing as a really strong trend for the year ahead — again, in part, because of supply chain issues. “What I find so fascinating about this trend is that it comes from the earth-friendly ideological thinkers and out of sheer necessity as we are seeing back-order dates getting pushed out as late as 40 weeks and some even longer. People are looking for creative ways to furnish and decorate their homes.” Not only is it earth-friendly and convenient, she continues — it can also create a much more interesting aesthetic.

Maximalism

Courtesy of JL Design / Alyssa Rosenheck

In 2022, all signs point to a maximalist aesthetic.

When it comes to color, Armstrong predicts the return of red, albeit in a “happy” way. “The reds I see trending are anything from a bright cherry red to a red-orange,” she says. “[They’re] not muted.” Green, too, will be everywhere; both Smith and Armstrong say it will come in all forms, though Smith stipulates that there will be a “heavy focus on less saturated shades.” And Jessica Davis, principal designer at JL Design, foresees a similar trend. “Deep jewel tones paired tone on tone in solids and patterns will go a long way in 2022,” she predicts.

Smith and Karen Harautuneian, interior designer and principal at Hub of the House Studio, also says that we’ll see a welcoming of bold patterns in the new year, and Davis says “smaller patterns, especially florals, will make their way onto multi-colored fabrics for draperies and accent chairs alike.”

Though these bold hues and prints will be featured throughout rooms, Jessica Lagrange of Jessica Lagrange Interiors says you can expect to see them in some unexpected places as well. “We’re seeing a resurgence of very colorful, patterned wall coverings in all areas of the home and no longer being reserved for small spaces,” she shares. “No more white ceilings; saving white for the walls and using bold colors, high gloss paint, and wall coverings on the ceiling (or as we like to refer to it, ‘The Fifth Wall.’)”

Use Of Glass

Another eye-catching look on the rise? “[One] emerging trend enticing us lately is the use of glass in lighting, tables, and accessories,” says Lagrange. Its use, she continues, is evident in both classic and new pieces alike. “Glass features can enhance the look and feel of your interiors, providing the illusion of space by reflecting natural and artificial light throughout, and further illuminating the room’s design,” she explains. “When used in furniture, it affords designers the opportunity to blend in with mixed materials such as wood, metal, and leather to elevate your interiors.”

Grand Millennial Style

Courtesy of Kim Armstrong Interior Design / Michael Hunter

Though it could simply be classified as maximalism, “grand millennial” style is looking so strong, it warrants a category all its own. “Millennials are reigniting a love of all things floral, traditional and frilly,” says Purzycki. “Think fringed sofas, antique china, patterned drapery, oil paintings, etc., but with a modern or playful spin.” (This also works with the secondhand furniture trend, she continues.)

Armstrong confirms this, noting that block prints are rising in demand. “It adds a bit of a ‘traveled and curated’ [look], [and] it fits in with the grand-millennial chic style that is so strong right now,” she shares. “Currently, we’re using it in draperies and pillow designs for our projects, but I’ve seen some beautiful upholstered headboards and adorable chairs made out of this print that have just been stunning.”

Additionally, Alicia Tiberio, another designer at The Finish, predicts more pattern and color mixing — a core tenet of this aesthetic. “We've seen a bit of this in 2021 and we'll see much more in 2022 as color and pattern return to the home,” she tells TZR. “Designers will be mixing whimsical patterns or modern chintzes with stripes and contrasting scale patterns.”

Curved Lines

Yes, arched mirrors, squiggly lines, and blob-like shapes have been popular for a while now. As Purzycki says, they’re also here to stay. “‘80s and ‘90s style will be big, just like in fashion, and shows no signs of waning. Think curved silhouettes, arches, over-scaled pieces, and a focus on geometry."

Armstrong agrees, telling TZR that we’ll see these shapes in many ways. “You will see more curves in furniture that wraps around you like a big comforting cuddle,” she says. “Curved lines [will] also show up in large ways in patterns, whether in fabrics or tile designs. People are loving this soft line that feels like it wraps you in a hug after being through the hard times that COVID brought on.”

Warm Neutrals

Not into maximalism? You’re in luck. Smith notes that rooms done in neutrals “in a global way and not a contemporary way” is something she expects to see a lot in 2022. To achieve this, she recommends layering this color family in a room meant for relaxing for a “zen” experience. “The goal is to use various tints of alabaster, cream, white, taupe, etc., but to incorporate ample texture so the room still feels warm and cozy,” Smith explains.

Lindye Galloway, the founder and chief creative officer of Lindye Galloway Studio, echoes Smith’s prediction. According to her, “warmer tones but not your basic beige” and “neutral materials with the influence of more wood” are trends that will come into their own during the new year as well.